Are you back navigating through your favorite supermarket (or whatever the proper terminology is these days)?
Come to think of it, how far back was it when food emporiums introduced entire aisles devoted to water? I’m not talking about the water fountain at the back of the store, but the multitudinous H2O choices you have to deal with while rolling through your favorite food store in search of agua.
Hmm, let’s see, I just want some boring bottled water. No, I don’t have a Ph.D. in hydration marketing. This is way more complicated than calling out customized caffeine at your favorite java joint. How does one make a choice of wetting their whistles without seeming out of step with the coolness factor?
The Aisle of Waters
Sparkling Ice water
Coconut water
Bai 5 with antioxidant infusions
Vitamin Water Zero
Sonic
Propel
Bliss Neuro
SoBe
Vita Coco
Refresher
Fiji
Fiuggi
Evian
Icelandic. Was it really bottled in Reykjavik?
Hawaiian. Which Island?
Glaceau Smart. Is there dumb water?
Essentia. Where’s the “l”?
Alakazite Energy water. What’s an “Alakazite”?
Aquafina. Isn’t she an actress?
Arrowhead
Crystal Geyser
Dasani
Deer Park
Nestle Pure Life
Ozarka
Pellegrino
Polar. Which pole?
Vittel
Voss
Can I just get a glass of water from the tap? What type of tap? Is it filtered?
Oh, one other environmental point. How many of these plastic bottles have now become islands in the stream and oceans with a half-life of several centuries?
Does anyone drink from a hose these days?
Andy Dolich is a Los Altos resident and owner of the sports consultancy Dolich & Associates.