The ancient Roman poet Decimus Junius Juvenalis, aka Juvenal, coined the phrase “Mens sana in corpore sano” approximately 1,900 years ago. It translates as “A healthy mind in a healthy body.” Over centuries, it morphed into “Sound mind, sound body.” The term is often used to proudly describe participants in collegiate sports as “student-athletes.”
The recent news that USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten Conference created a tidal wave of woe and certain uncertainty from observers that the world of college sports will be changed forever. As we know, the color of the fluid that flows through the revenue engines of all sports, including collegiate athletics, is green.
These two prestigious universities have won 11 NCAA titles in football and another 11 in men’s basketball, along with a mind-boggling 576 Olympic medals through the 2020 games. Their conference-changing move, set to take effect in the 2024-2025 academic year, will enlarge the Big Ten to the Big Sixteen. It will be the first collegiate conference with Division I teams on both coasts and tap into the top three U.S. media markets of New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.
Now that NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) is sweeping the country as quick as a COVID variant, the nanosecond attention spans of college presidents, trustees, athletic directors, coaches, boosters, high school All-Americans and their families, agents and crypto promoters might wreck college athletics in search of Gordon Gekko’s DNA. “Greed is good!”
Juvenal had nothing to do with Gekko’s famous line.
In the aftermath of the announcement, the Pac-12 released this confusing statement: “While we are extremely surprised and disappointed by the news coming out of UCLA and USC, we have a long and storied history in athletics, academics and leadership in supporting student athletes that we are confident will continue to thrive and grow into the future.”
How could a respected public institution like UCLA make this revolutionary decision without input from the university’s trustees, California elected officials, the Pac-12 Conference, broadcast partners, corporate sponsors, alumni, students and multiple millions of fans who have supported UCLA since 1919?
Will we soon be reading about a top college golfer declaring that they are joining the LIV golf tour (as an amateur) while hoping to keep their college scholarships?
I wonder what Nike’s Phil Knight is thinking about as it relates to his two alma maters, the University of Oregon and Stanford University.
You know that he and other shoe philanthropists are not going to take this without retying their laces. Last year the athletic shoe market in the United States generated $40 billion in revenue. That’s a bunch of soles for talented collegiate competitive toes from coast to coast.
Homes of higher education across the country need to have an open and honest discussion within their communities about whether they want to be institutions of higher learning or repositories of higher earnings.
How important is it that Juvenal’s brilliance doesn’t disappear forever at colleges and universities on behalf of their talented men and women on playing fields and classrooms from coast to coast?
Andy Dolich operates Dolich & Associates, a sports consultancy, in Los Altos.
