The ancient Roman poet Decimus Junius Juvenalis, aka Juvenal, coined the phrase “Mens sana in corpore sano” approximately 1,900 years ago. It translates as “A healthy mind in a healthy body.” Over centuries, it morphed into “Sound mind, sound body.” The term is often used to proudly describe participants in collegiate sports as “student-athletes.”

The recent news that USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten Conference created a tidal wave of woe and certain uncertainty from observers that the world of college sports will be changed forever. As we know, the color of the fluid that flows through the revenue engines of all sports, including collegiate athletics, is green.

