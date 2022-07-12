By Andy Dolich
Here’s a quick scorecard compiled while watching cable news networks that represent the Blue and Red teams in our ongoing national tug-of-war over everything. If you are under 45, skip this column and go onto another section of the Town Crier.
Have you paid attention to the last 30 seconds of the 60-second ads for medical products that are going to cure your ills, put pep in your step, keep you regular, improve your eyesight, send you sound asleep, protect your heart and multiple other life-giving organs, improve your memory and prolong your life?
These are the actual voiceover words spoken by the medicine ad announcers so that you can be fully aware of potential negative side effects. Notice how everyone in the commercial is smiling when the impressive mellow voiceover runs down the list of ills you should be aware of before or after using the product:
• Fever
• Nausea
• Shortness of breath
• Sweating
• Abdominal pain
• Drowsiness
• Flu-like symptoms
• Rash
• Liver disease
• Lactic acid buildup
• Limb numbness
• Parasitic infection
• Osteoporosis
• Paranoia
• Panic attacks
• Euphoria – I’ll take two
• Diarrhea
• Insomnia
• Blood clots
• Heartburn
• Vertigo
• Skin cancer
• Trouble swallowing
• Pneumonia
• Decreased white blood cells
• Tears in stomach and small intestines
• Lymphoma
• Blindness
• Suicidal tendencies
• Stroke
• Death
That’s OK, I’ll just take two aspirin and call my doctor in the morning.
Andy Dolich is a Los Altos resident and owner of the sports consulting agency Dolich & Associates.
