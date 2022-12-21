Automotive aficionados know a concours d’elegance is an exhibition or contest, usually with a parade of classic motor vehicles in which prizes are awarded for those in the best original condition.

Dog devotees celebrate “best in shows” all over the country. Showing dogs is a fun sport, where the thrill of competition is combined with the joy of beholding beautiful bowsers. Dog shows are a great opportunity to socialize and develop friendships that can span a lifetime.

