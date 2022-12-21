Automotive aficionados know a concours d’elegance is an exhibition or contest, usually with a parade of classic motor vehicles in which prizes are awarded for those in the best original condition.
Dog devotees celebrate “best in shows” all over the country. Showing dogs is a fun sport, where the thrill of competition is combined with the joy of beholding beautiful bowsers. Dog shows are a great opportunity to socialize and develop friendships that can span a lifetime.
Los Altos is teeming with dog domiciles and glorious garages housing the absolute best of four legs and four tires.
Isn’t it time to bring these two beloved groups together in the first ever Los Altos Fours d’Elegance? Why not ask the AKC, AAA and leaders of the Los Altos Kiwanis Club, sponsors of the Pet Parade since 1947, to add this powerful combination of heart and soul to the unique celebrations in our community?
Who wouldn’t want to stroll downtown Los Altos to take photos and just enjoy the camaraderie of the fours?
• Ferraris with their favorite Fidos.
• Have you ever seen a bichon frise barking at a Hispano Suiza?
• Shelby Cobras hobnobbing with Chihuahuas.
• Why not pose your beagle with a Bugatti?
• Pugs playing with Porsches.
• How about your Boxster and my boxer?
• I’ll see your Aston Martin and show you my Lhasa apso.
• Dachshunds and Duesenbergs, they speak the same language.
I don’t know the most expensive dog breeds living in our town, but if you see a Pagani Codalunga ($7.4 million) or a Rolls-Royce Boat Tail $28 million) in the Los Altos Fours d’Elegance, you might as well unleash your labradoodle, goldendoodle, poodleoodle, giant schnauzer or Tibetan mastiff and let them get acquainted.
Why spend big bucks staying in Pebble Beach or flying to New York City for the Westminster Kennel Club best in show?
Hillsborough Concours, eat your heart out!
I’m looking forward to Los Altos bringing the forces of nature exhibited by leash holders and leadfooters together in the first ever Fours d’Elegance.
Andy Dolich operates Dolich & Associates, a sports consultancy based in Los Altos.
