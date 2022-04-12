There are multiple examples in our daily lives that show a lack of common human decency.
• Talking and texting at movie theaters.
• Never using your car’s directional signal when making a turn.
• Checking out with 20 items in the 10-item express lane at the market.
• Acting like a loud-mouthed jerk at a restaurant.
• Cursing like a Marine drill instructor at a ball game with little kids around.
• Cranking the music up to roof-rattling levels at 2 a.m. for all your neighbors.
• Not picking up your doggie dump in the park.
Many of these are the works of social simpletons who don’t care about anyone but themselves.
Today’s business world, especially in the area of communication, is being overrun by a growing nitwit army afflicted with FTR (Failure to Reply.)
The civilized rules of engagement for communication between people are relatively simple. Call, email, digitally ding, dispatch a carrier pigeon, signal with smoke, launch some form of social media or actually write a letter to a receiving party looking for a response.
The FTRers are all very busy and extremely important. All we peons ask is a simple answer to the original attempt at communication.
To make life easy for the typical FTRer, the following menu of choice has been approved by board of directors from HAAA (How About An Answer?)
• “Got your note and have no interest.”
• “Your extortion threats are now in the hands of the FBI.
• “I have forwarded your request to the proper department, you should hear from them shortly.”
• “I lied about the above and have done absolutely nothing.”
• “I have been traveling for the past six months and misplaced your note; please resend and I’ll get back to you.”
• “I don’t do letters, phones or the internet anymore, and you shouldn’t either; next time just connect with me using ESP.”
• “I’m an insensitive S.O.B. and don’t give a crap.”
FTR is another sign that the communication process between us humanoids is moving in the wrong direction. An answer is a terrible thing to waste.
Andy Dolich is a Los Altos resident and owner of the sports consultancy Dolich & Associates.