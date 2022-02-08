“Cuesta” is translated as “slope,” “hill,” “incline” or “cost.” If you regularly drive the four-tenths of a mile that is Cuesta Drive between El Monte Avenue and Springer Road, you may be confused as to the real meaning.
Cuesta Drive is home to Five Everestian Speed Humps (not Bumps) that all have flat tops at their summits. The posted speed limit is 15 mph, and no trucks more than 3 tons should be reaching the flat tops of these heightened humps. I’m sure you know that both speed humps and bumps are useful to encourage safe driving in pedestrian zones. They can be made from asphalt, concrete, plastic, rubber or metal. For those of you who aren’t traffic engineers, this humping and bumping is part of a larger initiative defined as “traffic calming.”
Through a TV colleague, I heard that the creators of “American Ninja Warriors” have been working on a new show that will debut at the end of 2022. The basic concept is to film in communities around the country that have unique man-made challenges that could be turned into competitive events. “The Cuesta Games” will feature the ups and downs of Los Altos.
Although I can’t confirm the lineup of events, here is what I have heard:
• Wheels of Fortune: This event will feature any and all two-wheelers, bikes, scooters, rollerblades and skateboards. Two 20-foot tall ramps will be erected on El Monte and Springer. This will assist the wheelers in gaining speed for their first lap and then relaunch them for the Final Five.
• Dog Racing: Think of this event as the Iditarod comes to Silicon Valley. Bowser owners will be asked to select six studly four-leggers to traverse the course from Springer (yes, you can include spaniels).
• Moguls: A snow machine will turn Cuesta into a magnificent mogul course for those who believe their skiing and boarding skills can handle it. Think of ABC’s “Wide World of Sports” showing the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat and other body parts.
It’s time to start practicing, but please follow all posted signs and keep it under 15 mph.
Andy Dolich is a Los Altos resident and owner of the sports consultancy Dolich & Associates.