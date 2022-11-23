You could look it up, but here are two meanings that most of us grew up with that define the word “muffler.”
1. A wrap or scarf worn around the neck and face for warmth.
2. A device used to deaden the sound of a motorized vehicle, drum or other instruments.
I live near the King’s Highway, El Camino Real. No. 2 has me completely befuddled while destroying my sleep pattern and eardrums.
You’ve heard that buzzing, revving sound when a car or motorcycle is at a local stoplight? That sound of BAAAAAAAAAA! *shift* BRAAAAAAAP! when a petro-burning conveyance starts to exceed the speed limit on the Camino of Unmuffled Noise.
For all non-gearheads, mufflers are installed within the exhaust system of most internal combustion engines. The muffler is engineered to reduce the loudness of the sound pressure created by the engine through acoustic quieting. I’d like those engineers to spend a week listening to acoustic quieting at stop lights along the Roaring Road of Real.
Every motor vehicle must be equipped with a muffler in good working order to prevent excessive or unusual noise and annoying smoke.
Did you know that no person may use a muffler cutout, bypass or similar device on a motor vehicle?
The noise of the burning-hot exhaust gas exiting the engine at high speed is abated by a series of passages and chambers lined with fiberglass insulation and/or resonating chambers harmonically tuned to cause destructive interference, wherein opposite soundwaves cancel each other out. In which alternate universe does this occur?
What does a nonfunctioning exhaust system really do? It absolutely exhausts anyone who isn’t wearing earplugs when it’s bedtime and beyond.
Your exhaust system is engineered from the factory to be quiet, efficient and also as environmentally friendly as possible.
Are you kidding me? Every country has a maximum allowable greenhouse gas emissions marker, and every automaker needs to meet these regulations to import their vehicle for sale. Tell that to those tooling around the mean streets of Los Altos in their Lambos, Ferraris, Bugattis, Shelby Cobras and classic muscle cars.
One method preferred by four-wheeled wizards who want their exhaust louder is to just “straight pipe” that thing.
Straight piping is exactly what it sounds like – a simple tube that goes directly from the headers out the back end of the car.
Straight pipes are extremely loud, smelly, sometimes illegal, and can spit amazing flames out the back of your car.
What do Los Altos traffic ordinances say about this?
Here’s the good news for your auditory sense: Electric cars don’t require a muffler. Electric engines in general are praised for being quiet, both for passengers in the cabin and passersby on the street and Andy who lives near El Camino Roaring Real.
Ooops, some late-breaking bad noise: The new Charger Daytona SRT concept is its simulated engine noise, or what Dodge calls the “Fratzonic chambered exhaust.” Using an amplifier and tuning chamber at the rear of the car, it puts out a 126-decibel roar that supposedly mirrors the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 found in the company’s lineup of Hellcat models. So, even if you don’t have a gas-burning engine under the hood, you can still wake up your neighbors in the middle of the night with stationary trips to “redline.”
Enjoy your insomnia!
Vrooooom!
Andy Dolich, a Los Altos resident, owns Dolich & Associates, a local sports consultancy.
