It’s tempting to say incumbent Jeff Rosen should keep his position as Santa Clara County district attorney by default.
His two challengers – Sajid Khan and Daniel Chung – represent polar-opposite extremes on the crime-fighting spectrum. Chung, a former prosecutor fired by Rosen last year, believes more people should be prosecuted – a lot more. Khan, a public defender, focuses on crime prevention and everything other than charging suspects with crimes, it seems.
With Khan as DA, we get the impression we not only would not need a new county jail, we wouldn’t need the current one. With Chung, we may need to build an additional jail.
All the more reason to go with Rosen and his proven, moderate approach that balances appropriate prosecution with reform programs that offer criminals opportunities to turn their lives around if they so choose. But Rosen should be your option in the June 7 primary election, not because the other two candidates are underqualified, but because the 12-year DA (and Los Altos resident) has a solid track record.
Among his accomplishments the past four years, Rosen has:
• Created a crime strategies unit that has solved numerous burglaries, robberies and murders. The unit also busted rings involved in a series of smash-and-grabs and catalytic converter thefts.
• Formed a victim service unit in response to mass shootings at the Gilroy Garlic Festival and at the Valley Transportation Authority.
• Responded to an increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans by promoting public awareness and boosting the number of prosecutions of such cases.
He has support from both reform-minded groups and police officers associations. His “hard power and soft power” approach accounts for that support.
It seems to be working. A 2021 report by County Health Rankings – a program of the University of Wisconsin – showed Santa Clara County had one of the lowest violent crime rates of large counties in California and in the U.S. at 264 violent offenses per 100,000 people.
That speaks well for the job Rosen is doing. He gets our endorsement and deserves your vote.
(1) comment
I am a Los Altos resident, a professional Victim Advocate for 36 years and work in the trenches every day. I know all about the careless, discriminatory and self-serving work that Rosen has done for crime victims. State Victim Compensation declined every single year since Rosen took over Victim Services from a nonprofit in 2016. Comparing FY 07/08 to last FY, the difference is 149% less in payments to innocent victims of crime while staffing tripled. Rosen used his Victim Advocate to spy on her own client in a death penalty case and then criminalized this young woman/mother of the baby who was allegedly raped and killed by mother's boyfriend. This was the death penalty case that Rosen lost in 2020 because of the lousy work his office did from day one. All 12 members of the jury were very disturbed by the poor work of the prosecutor and came back with a unanimous "Not Guilty" verdict. We end up not knowing the truth of who and how 2-year-old Baby Apollo was sexually assaulted and killed. I attended this trial and heard the facts about the reckless and dirty work of Rosen's Crime Lab.
I often have to intervene to ask Rosen's Victim Services Unit why they are re-victimizing the most vulnerable and traumatized people that are entitled to funding. My last case was few days ago where the funeral service plan was getting interrupted because Rosen's Victim Advocate was not returning calls as usual....149% decline in compensation tells you these are not isolated cases.
A young minor victim who was sexually exploited by the East Bay Police Officers was distanced to Florida by Rosen's Victim Services Unit. Rosen's office dolled out $15,000 overnight in violation of all rules and regulations of the State Victim Compensation and when the DA has never ever helped a victim this way and actually delayed and denied legitimate victims' claims. I'm talking about the highest law enforcement office in our county participating in human trafficking! While local media is celebrating Rosen and endorsing him for re-election, I'm feeling devastated for the abuses that crime victims have suffered under Rosen's watch.
Media, do your job....a very important job of having influence over voters.
My plea to voters: Watch the debates between the three candidates for this power position. Don't follow LATC's endorsement or other news media. Watch as many of the debates as you can. They are all linked here:
https://www.chungforchange.com/debates
The final debate on May 5, 2022 hosted by the Silicon Valley Public Accountability Foundation is the best one to watch.
Margaret Petros
36 Years Committed Victim Advocate - Not For Rosen
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments