Vote Neysa Fligor for good government
I enthusiastically support Neysa Fligor’s re-election to the Los Altos City Council.
In her role as the liaison for the Environmental Commission, she is always supportive, helpful, accessible and knowledgeable.
The city is fortunate to have many dedicated and knowledgeable residents who volunteer their time serving on commissions, and it is imperative that council members give due consideration to the work of commissions and treat commissioners with respect. Not only does Neysa show this respect, but she also regularly conveys her gratitude for our time and efforts.
It is a pleasure to work with Neysa because she is collaborative and focused on finding the best outcome for our community. I have also observed this approach in her work with fellow council members and city staff. If all our council members were as thoughtful and genuine as Neysa, we may not have had such difficulty retaining staff over the years (our commission is on its seventh staff liaison in seven years).
Neysa has been a tireless champion of the city’s sustainability initiatives, but I know that even if we had different viewpoints, I could easily work with her in a constructive manner.
Laura Teksler
Los Altos
Fligor & Dailey support new theater
In the Oct. 12 Town Crier, Pat Marriott asserts that “Fligor and Dailey (say) ‘a vote for me is a vote for a downtown theater.’”
I am delighted that Neysa Fligor and Pete Dailey agree that a theater would add to downtown vitality, be a community gathering space, provide our youth and artists with a superior facility, and be a gift to Los Altos.
The actual plan for a new theater is still being drafted by AMS Research and Consulting, with a community survey available to all.
This study will quantify how feasible it is to build a new community theater by raising private funds. Just like the History Museum and Bus Barn Theater, these projects were built with voluntary donations of time and money and then gifted to the city.
While the current Los Altos City Council did vote 3-2 to provide $38,000 in underwriting for the current study and did adopt a memorandum of understanding for the New Theater Working Group to have a five-year period to develop and fund a complete plan, all Marriott’s other assertions about who’s paying and who will benefit completely miss the mark.
Vote for Dailey and Fligor for Los Altos City Council and look forward to a more inclusive, engaging, attractive downtown!
Vicki Reeder
Los Altos
