I was surprised to see that in a recent Friends of Los Altos (FOLA) email that FOLA took issue with Los Altos City Council appointing Councilmember Neysa Fligor as the city’s representative on the Cities Association of Santa Clara County Board.
In December 2021, Neysa asked the council to appoint her as the city’s representative instead of Anita Enander, but due to confidentiality, could not provide all of the reasons. The council voted to appoint her for six months.
We later learned that Neysa’s actions were to protect the city because there was a legal claim including specific allegations against Anita for harassing staff, which resulted in a $180,000 settlement and an unknown amount spent on legal fees by the city of Los Altos.
In June 2022, due to outstanding personnel issues, the council once again appointed Neysa and voted to bring the item back to the council once the personnel issues were resolved.
As this item has not been brought back to the council, it is clear that personnel issues remain unresolved and Anita should not be the city’s representative.
I’d like to thank Neysa for her leadership and for always protecting the city of Los Altos.
Vote Enander, who has priorities straight
Former Los Altos Mayor King Lear says a downtown theater – his pet project since 2014 – would be given to the city “at no cost to taxpayers.” Generous? Hardly.
One of our parking plazas – taxpayer property worth about $4 million – has already been set aside for the theater, courtesy of Councilmember Neysa Fligor. In January, she promised no city money or staff time would be spent supporting a theater. Now she wants $38,000 from our parks fund for a theater study. The purpose of that fund is to create and maintain free public parks for the benefit of all residents. Presumably, the theater would not offer free admission.
Lear claims a theater would add $1 million in sales revenues. He’s quoting a 2017 study that said a $1 million gain could also be achieved with a 66,000-square-foot office building, 64 new apartments, 48 luxury condos or 113 hotel rooms.
A new study would probably show similar opportunities to increase downtown sales and vibrancy.
What would you prioritize? More housing to meet state mandates and provide homes for low-income families? More free public parks? Or a theater subsidized by public land and funds?
Vote Anita Enander. She’s got her priorities straight!
