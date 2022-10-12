Vote Fligor for civility in politics
At a time when our ideological divides can seem overwhelming, how do we maintain civility?
During Councilmember Neysa Fligor’s time on the Los Altos City Council and as mayor, she has proven herself to be an ambassador for thoughtful conversation.
Managing civil discussions requires determination, skill and politeness. She may not stop citizens from bad behavior, but recognizing that we do not all have to agree, she has proven capable of enforcing that we disagree respectfully.
Lastly, she is a supporter of green energy initiatives, which I appreciate, and works to make herself accessible to local constituents.
Crysta Krames
Los Altos
Spend money wisely: Vote Enander
My vote for Los Altos City Council goes to Mayor Anita Enander. I trust her to spend my money wisely for public safety, critical staffing needs and improving our parks and infrastructure.
Neysa Fligor says she will “promote fiscal responsibility” yet supports giving public land and money to her friends to build a theater. She voted to reserve a parking plaza for them for five years. That land is probably worth about $4 million. She also proposed a $38,000 contribution from the city’s parks fund.
With $22 million unfunded capital improvement projects, a $10 million community center loan to pay off and a flooding police station, that’s fiscally irresponsible.
Pete Dailey says city finances are a priority, but he’s a member of the Theater Working Group and makes no bones about supporting his group’s vanity project.
Fligor and Dailey are absolutely clear on one issue: “A vote for me is a vote for a downtown theater.”
I don’t want council members who use public funds to support special interests at the expense of urgent city priorities. I want an independent representative who will make Los Altos a well-run, financially stable community for all residents. That’s Anita Enander.
Pat Marriott
Los Altos
Vote Anita Enander for LA City Council
Mayor Anita Enander deserves another term on the Los Altos City Council.
She listens to all residents and makes decisions based on facts and data.
Anita outlined the challenges of our tight city budget in a recent Town Crier column
(tinyurl.com/BudgetTruths). She’ll ensure financial stability while funding essential city priorities: safe streets for kids, bikes, pedestrians and cars; maintaining our buildings and parks; providing city staff with necessary facilities and equipment to serve residents.
She cares about our small-town character. She challenges state housing bills that override city planning decisions. As mayor, she led efforts on the housing element to protect single-family neighborhoods – while satisfying state requirements for 1,958 new homes, many affordable.
As a small business owner, Anita understands the tough economic climate. She approved COVID rescue funds to support city businesses. A former management consultant, she created training programs on diversity and affirmative action, so she has a long history of promoting equity.
Anita’s priorities and values coincide with mine: social justice; affordable housing for our teachers, clerks and emergency workers; and a collaborative working style.
Anita will work with us and for us. I urge you to vote for her.
Al Rooney
15-year resident
of Los Altos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments