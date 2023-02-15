There is only one solution for gun control: no guns. Most Western European countries, Australia, New Zealand and other civilized countries besides the United States have it figured out. No one needs a gun except law enforcement, and then only after proper training on how and when to use it. This is their paid job.
Studies show the most frequent reason given by ordinary citizens to obtain a gun is for self-protection and family protection. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted last April that 2% of the victims of nonfatal violent crimes and 1% of property-crime victims used guns in self-defense.
The U.S. Department of Justice found in a study from 2007 to 2011 that people were nine times more likely to be injured or killed by a firearm by a family member or in a work-related incident, by suicide or by accidental use than to be protected by the firearm. Nine times more likely – and yet the National Rifle Association and other gun clubs convinced so many people that they need a gun for self-protection. It is an absolute untruth; facts tell the truth.
In 2004, a study by the National Journal of Medicine found that people who lived in a household with a gun, properly stored, were twice as likely to die from homicide and three times as likely to die by suicide than homes with no firearms.
Another misconception relates to the interpretation of the Second Amendment. It gives permission to tote a gun if you are part of a militia to protect our government. Last time I checked, the organized militia on Jan. 6 was declaring war and attacking our government. Our paid law enforcement should have been on guard to protect us and our elected government.
A student in the Foothill-De Anza Community College District was discovered plotting to carry out a mass shooting at one of the colleges. Luckily, an astute clerk uncovered the plot, and a local disaster was averted. A year later, a sports store opened in Los Gatos but did not reveal its plan to sell guns as part of its hunting equipment. When Los Gatos residents discovered this and picketed the store, it was too late – the lease was already signed. Recently, some sports equipment stores tried such trickery in Redwood City, but the residents and city council stopped them in time.
In 2018, our neighbors in Sunnyvale, Saratoga, Belmont, San Jose, Santa Cruz and Oakland took strong measures regarding guns in their cities. Los Altos did nothing. Sunnyvale passed strong gun control measures, was sued by the NRA twice, and Sunnyvale won both times. Los Altos did nothing.
As a longtime resident of Los Altos, I went to the Los Altos City Council with a three-point gun control plan, placed on the agenda. It was passed unanimously and referred to the city manager for action. Nothing was done. My plan was to ensure that no retail store can sell any kind of firearms, that we would have a very aggressive buy-back program like they just enacted in Fremont, with “no questions asked,” offering $100-$200 for guns and prohibiting any selling or carrying of guns in this town.
Los Altos did nothing. I hope it will not take a tragic event before action is taken. Let’s join our smart neighbors and do something.
Myra Orta is a Los Altos resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments