There is only one solution for gun control: no guns. Most Western European countries, Australia, New Zealand and other civilized countries besides the United States have it figured out. No one needs a gun except law enforcement, and then only after proper training on how and when to use it. This is their paid job.

Studies show the most frequent reason given by ordinary citizens to obtain a gun is for self-protection and family protection. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted last April that 2% of the victims of nonfatal violent crimes and 1% of property-crime victims used guns in self-defense.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.