Los Altos Hills is viewed as a relatively safe town, yet we are particularly vulnerable to home burglaries. The odds of a residence in Cupertino being burglarized in 2022 were 0.4%, Saratoga and Atherton were 0.6% and Portola Valley came in at 0.3%. Los Altos Hills was 1.5% – that’s higher than Oakland (0.6%). In 2021, Los Altos Hills had 22 burglaries. In 2022, there were 51!

Last year, Los Altos Hills had 1.5 deputies covering 9 square miles of town and 62 miles of roadway. By the time police are notified and arrive (active burglaries require two officers), the average sub-10-minute burglary is over. Thankfully, last month the city council authorized two additional patrol officers.

