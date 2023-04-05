Approximately 32 years ago in the bucolic town of Los Altos, there was a community discourse concerning the use of the gas-powered leaf blower. People opposed to its use named it “The Tool of the Devil.”

This is because its noxious fumes pollute the air we breathe, and the sound it ejects can raise the blood pressure of the listener because it is so screeching and jarring. The user of this “tool” is subjected to a possible 30% hearing loss and possible lung cancer exposure and is urged to wear protection. The community subjected to the air and noise pollution has no protection; we are just victims.

