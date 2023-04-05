Approximately 32 years ago in the bucolic town of Los Altos, there was a community discourse concerning the use of the gas-powered leaf blower. People opposed to its use named it “The Tool of the Devil.”
This is because its noxious fumes pollute the air we breathe, and the sound it ejects can raise the blood pressure of the listener because it is so screeching and jarring. The user of this “tool” is subjected to a possible 30% hearing loss and possible lung cancer exposure and is urged to wear protection. The community subjected to the air and noise pollution has no protection; we are just victims.
This machine was invented in Japan, where it is banned because they cannot tolerate the pollution it creates. They market it to the U.S., where garden equipment buyers are eager to profit from its reported expediency in cleaning up leaves and garden debris.
Los Altos residents who opposed banning this tool claimed they had a right to do as they pleased in their own yard. This self-serving attitude ignores the fact that the air and noise pollution carry beyond their property. The heated controversy extended over many city council meetings and resulted in the city holding a special election to decide if they should ban this tool. More people turned out to vote on whether or not to ban gas blowers than turned out to vote in the presidential election. The overwhelming majority voted to ban gas blowers.
So why are we discussing this 32 years later? Because there is flagrant violation of the ban, and people who were forced to work from home due to COVID restrictions are now exposed to the daily din of the blowers.
Prior to that, it was only preschool kids, stay-at-home parents, the elderly and the infirm, and those who work from
home. Now it is almost everyone.
Enforcement of the existing ban is difficult because code enforcement refuses to cite the violator unless he or she is caught using the blower. The violator cannot be caught if code enforcement arrives 30 minutes after they were called and the violator is long gone or stopped using the blower. Previously, a green card explaining the infraction to the homeowner was left in the mailbox, but this procedure has been scratched. There is no accountability. Previously, the police would blitz a neighborhood and cite violators. This procedure has been scratched.
We need to fine the homeowner who hires the gardener and make the fine high enough so it hurts. Our neighbors in Palo Alto did just that: $250, $500 and $1,000 for first, second and third offenses. We need to blitz the neighborhoods and catch the culprits in the act. The environment will thank us.
Myra Orta is a longtime Los Altos resident.
