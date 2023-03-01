On Jan. 24, Los Altos city staff presented a new and “improved” plan for the Los Altos Outdoor Dining program to the city council. They requested to extend the current parklet program through June, at which time, if approved, restaurant owners are supposed to choose between parklet dining or sidewalk dining. In addition, they recommend a maximum of four parklet stalls on Main Street and two parklet stalls (parallel) on State Street. They also propose greater distance from the center line of 15 feet on Main Street and 11 feet on State Street for emergency vehicles. Why the difference, I ask?

Deck structures will be required along with Americans with Disabilities Act-designated tables. Instead of wine barrels, restaurants must invest in concrete barriers interspersed by metal railings. Canopy structures and propane heaters will be prohibited, and the heaters need to be replaced by electric heaters, which will incur another huge expense for the establishments.

