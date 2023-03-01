On Jan. 24, Los Altos city staff presented a new and “improved” plan for the Los Altos Outdoor Dining program to the city council. They requested to extend the current parklet program through June, at which time, if approved, restaurant owners are supposed to choose between parklet dining or sidewalk dining. In addition, they recommend a maximum of four parklet stalls on Main Street and two parklet stalls (parallel) on State Street. They also propose greater distance from the center line of 15 feet on Main Street and 11 feet on State Street for emergency vehicles. Why the difference, I ask?
Deck structures will be required along with Americans with Disabilities Act-designated tables. Instead of wine barrels, restaurants must invest in concrete barriers interspersed by metal railings. Canopy structures and propane heaters will be prohibited, and the heaters need to be replaced by electric heaters, which will incur another huge expense for the establishments.
City staff did not seem to have any input on these new proposals from the Santa Clara County Fire District, which had signed off on canopies and certain propane heaters during the pandemic.
The restaurant owners have invested money, time and resources to make downtown outdoor dining inviting and pretty. The atmosphere in our downtown is finally vibrant, festive and bustling for the first time in a long time. Many residents compare Los Altos to European dining “al fresco.” A few residents spoke up regarding this at the meeting, and I would like to thank them!
Restaurant owners bought furniture and heaters to make the outdoor spaces inviting during the pandemic. They hired extra staff to serve diners who have flocked to our charming downtown. Isn’t that what we always wanted? Be busy and popular?
And now, just as hourly wages were raised Jan. 1 and prices for products have soared, they are also going to lose some of their income? People have gotten used to the charm, the extensive outdoor dining. Foot traffic has increased, which has led to a symbiotic relationship between retail and dining establishments.
The timeline of June 30 seems tight given the fact that permits must be obtained, contractors need to be sourced as well as materials, and all this during peak outdoor dining season, which means that restaurants must close outdoor spaces for construction.
Restaurants are big contributors to our city’s tax revenue. Would it not be beneficial to keep restaurants at their maximum capacity, especially if they are willing to invest in the new proposals of decks and barriers? Is there any logic in making them chose between parklet or sidewalk dining when both have worked so far? Most city council members asked similar questions.
Also, why didn’t the city staff conduct a survey or have discussions with residents or downtown businesses before presenting these proposals to the city council?
Decisions are also pending regarding sidewalk displays and signs for retail stores. If they are kept close to the storefronts and within ADA guidelines, what is wrong with stores advertising their products and sales?
Please email our city council as soon as possible with your opinions.
Bettina Epp is a Los Altos resident.
