Principal Wynne Satterwhite recently retired from Los Altos High School after 19 years at the helm. School boards don’t ever get to evaluate principals, as that is the official role of the superintendent. That said, we current and former members of the Mountain View Los Altos High School District Board of Trustees who had the good fortune to work with her as principal feel compelled to remark on Wynne’s excellence over these past 38 years in MVLA.

School environment: Wynne’s presence at Los Altos High has truly made it an incredible place to both work and go to school. Throughout her tenure as principal, Wynne has consistently demonstrated her unwavering dedication to her students. Her commitment to academic excellence, as well as her focus on students’ social-emotional well-being, has created a safe and nurturing environment for all.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.