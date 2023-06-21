Principal Wynne Satterwhite recently retired from Los Altos High School after 19 years at the helm. School boards don’t ever get to evaluate principals, as that is the official role of the superintendent. That said, we current and former members of the Mountain View Los Altos High School District Board of Trustees who had the good fortune to work with her as principal feel compelled to remark on Wynne’s excellence over these past 38 years in MVLA.
School environment: Wynne’s presence at Los Altos High has truly made it an incredible place to both work and go to school. Throughout her tenure as principal, Wynne has consistently demonstrated her unwavering dedication to her students. Her commitment to academic excellence, as well as her focus on students’ social-emotional well-being, has created a safe and nurturing environment for all.
Campus culture: Wynne is at the heart of the culture at Los Altos High. Under her leadership, Los Altos has developed a positive school culture that is visible in every aspect of the school community. She has fostered a family-like atmosphere where students, staff and families feel supported and valued. Wynne has created an inclusive environment where every student is accepted for who they are, regardless of their background or circumstances. She knows every student’s name, calls them by their names, supports them and makes corrections with kindness. This has had a tremendous impact on the school community, as evidenced by the many success stories of students who have thrived under her leadership.
Operations: Navigating a complex high school campus is no easy feat, but Wynne has done so with remarkable skill and dedication. She has worked tirelessly to ensure that the school is running smoothly, managing everything from budgets and schedules to discipline and safety concerns. Her work ethic and attention to detail have made her an invaluable asset to the school, and she has inspired her staff to go above and beyond for their students.
Student impact: It is impossible to quantify Wynne’s impact on the thousands of young people who have passed through the halls of Los Altos High. She has shaped countless lives and left an indelible mark on the school community. Wynne has dedicated her career to serving the students, families and staff of Los Altos High – her impact cannot be overstated.
Broader district work: Wynne is welcoming, open and a strong communicator. She wants board members to see her campus and walks with us to show both the bright spots and the challenges. She has supported campuswide efforts to “go green” and moved beyond words to actions. In 2021, Los Altos High was selected as a National Green Ribbon School, one of only five schools from California. This huge accomplishment, just one of so many, would not be possible without Wynne’s support of her students and staff. Wynne served on many district committees to support MVLA throughout the years and has also been a mentor to those around her as they have progressed through their own careers.
Thus concludes our first-ever evaluation of an MVLA principal. Five stars in every category. As Wynne heads into retirement, please join us in saying thank you to this pillar of our community, beloved leader in our schools and amazing advocate for all of our students.
Wynne, we wish you all the best!
Co-signed by all MVLA Board of Trustees members spanning 2004-present (19 years of Wynne at Los Altos High).
