Los Altos Hills is unique among the nearly 500 cities in California. Some are similar, but all are different. These differences come from many factors.
In Los Altos Hills, we have two significant earthquake faults traversing our hilly landscape. These faults are crisscrossed by more fault lines. The geology of our hills includes many unstable soil conditions that are potentially fatal landslides.
We are a buffer between a wild, untamed, hilly brush and timber area called the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District and the more populated, flatter cities. In our recurring droughts, these wild, brushy hillsides represent a significant and explosive fire hazard that not only threaten us, but also the more densely populated cities adjacent to us.
These are only two major safety considerations for not only the people who live in our town, but the adjacent towns as well.
Safety considerations went into formulating the Los Altos Hills General Plan and Zoning Ordinance. The plan was developed and deliberated on by some very knowledgeable individuals. One was a world-renowned geophysicist from the U.S. Geological Survey, another a professor of astrophysics and another a local land developer. As chairperson of the Planning Commission, I headed this committee, and its products were subject to several public hearings before adoption by the Los Altos Hills Planning Commission and City Council.
The plan considered the holding capacity of the town, its roadways and emergency escape routes to ensure the safety of residents, as well as providing recreational facilities. Our lot sizes made it possible to build without the risk of landslides and away from fault lines.
With the passage of State Senate Bill 9, residents of this town are now expected to expend major amounts of their own money through budget diversions and substantially increased fees to modify the town’s character and disrupt our already fragile environment.
SB 10 is worse and would add depressing, gray, square Pyongyang-style apartment structures into this unsafe mix.
To benefit whom?
Not the people who live in the Hills. They selected their homes based on the existing environment and zoning. These Sacramento dictates will destroy their property values.
Developers who do not and will not live here?
Or perhaps to suit Sacramento’s campaign contributors?
For what? Hundreds of thousands are leaving this state annually.
Major wealth and productive citizens are leaving because of poor Sacramento policies, and Sacramento wishes to accelerate this exodus.
To observe that SB 9 and 10 are irresponsible is an understatement. Probably the brain power and knowledge of our General Plan Subcommittee exceeded that of the entire State Legislature.
We need to let cities decide their own future and elect representatives who actually represent the folks who elected them.
Thomas P. McReynolds is a Los Altos Hills resident and former mayor (1979-1980).