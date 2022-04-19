While it is no doubt difficult to debate the fine quality of life afforded by Los Altos living, I am writing with a proposal that I believe would substantially improve this quality in a meaningful way: removing all phone poles from residential areas and undergrounding utility lines from the center of streets to property fronts.
Property value, personal privacy and fire/rodent control are but three meaningful living qualities that would see both an immediate and substantial enhancement by this modification to our utility services.
A recent voicemail from PG&E stating that line inspections to be carried out by helicopter or – worse – drones, was a final catalyst behind this letter. While I understand the need for such inspections, I firmly believe that the issue of fire protection would be better rendered by undergrounding our utilities. The prospect of a drone hovering – at who knows what elevation – over our backyard for 10 minutes (as stated in said voicemail) is not only unnerving, it is also acutely invasive. How are we supposed to know that said drones are actually being operated by PG&E personnel? How much is the personal privacy afforded by our backyards truly worth, not just to us, but also to our elected city officials?
Over the years that we have owned our home in south Los Altos, both PG&E employees as well as subcontractors have walked directly to our side gates without even bothering to knock on our front door beforehand. When confronted, they often cite their “right of easement” to our property. Short of smoke or fire, citing an easement as grounds for the immediate and unannounced entry to a homeowner’s backyard is a highly alienating approach to conducting business.
Additionally, anyone who has gazed at utility lines in their backyard can attest to the volume of rodent traffic that traverses them: squirrels by day and rats by night. And while squirrels may be seen as cute by some, the fact is that both squirrels and rats are vectors for disease and fleas.
The hefty property taxes that Los Altos residents pay should clearly afford the undergrounding of our utilities. I ask all city residents to urge Los Altos city officials to make undergrounding our utilities a foremost priority moving forward.
A. Gordon is a Los Altos resident.