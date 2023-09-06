In 1993, while standing around waiting for the 8:30 a.m. bell for my twin sons’ third-grade class to start, I mentioned that this is boring and tomorrow we will bring our medium-size rubber ball and play kickball while we wait for the bell.
So, the next day as I pitched the ball and the boys kicked it, other elementary school kids asked if they could play, too. Little did I know then that for the next four years I would be the pitcher playing kickball every morning with the kids at Almond School in Los Altos.
The morning kickball game from 8:15 to 8:30 a.m. became a tradition, and many parents commented: “The impossible has happened. Now my children are rushing me out of the door to get to school on time for the kickball game!”
For the fourth-grade year, because there were so many kids playing, the teachers asked us to move the kickball game to the larger “upper division” fifth- and sixth-grade play area. The school rule that that area was only for fifth- and sixth-graders was waived so that any child could play with us.
Our kickball rules were simple: no running the bases, no balls and strikes, just kick the ball and get back in line. However, we did count how many catches we made, and it was an exciting morning when we had 40 catches.
One time, the ball was kicked in the air right over my head. I yelled, “I got it, I got it,” and let it bounce off my head. During all the giggling that caused, one of the kids caught the ball. So, we immediately made a new rule that if someone catches a headed ball, it counts as two catches. Over the years, we actually had a few “triple headers.”
One day a girl, Vanessa, was up when the 8:30 bell rang. And then the next day the same thing happened. What bad luck! We then made a rule that if you are up when the bell rings, the next day you get to go right to the front of the line. This became known as the “Vanessa Rule.”
One of my favorite stories happened when a little third-grade girl was up when the bell rang. She had the saddest face and said, “I didn’t get my turn!” I walked up to her, crouched down to her level and explained the Vanessa Rule to her: “Tomorrow you get to go right to the head of the line to make up for the turn you didn’t get today.” Her face turned into a huge smile and she skipped away to her classroom. Years later, that little girl was a two-time All-American women’s soccer star at Stanford University and also played pro soccer.
We also had a rule where if your brother or sister caught your kick, it would count as two catches. A sixth-grade boy once brought his little second-grade brother and stood in line. When it became their turn, the sixth-grader stood in front of his brother and said, “When he rolls the ball to you, kick it and I will try to catch it.” Everyone crowded around, I softly pitched the ball and, sure enough, the little boy kicked it right to his brother. Everyone cheered and the sixth-grader hugged his little brother.
When the time became 8:28 a.m., my watch alarm would go off for the “two-minute warning.” This meant you would only get one pitch to kick, so the line would go fast until the bell rang.
One time there was a new shy boy who didn’t know anyone and just hung around the buildings until the bell rang. One day I went up to him and asked him if he would be my “helper” – after a kick, the kids would throw the ball back to him and then he would give it to me. He agreed and was a super helper for many mornings.
There was a big green backboard way out in right field, which we promptly called the “Green Monster.” A number of the bigger boys could actually kick the ball over the Monster, and it was fun to see the kids gather behind the Monster to catch the ball, just like they do at Fenway Park in Boston.
There was one boy who tried and tried to kick the ball over the Monster, but the ball always hit it and bounced back. And then three days before sixth-grade graduation, he made a super kick over the Monster. He jumped and yelled, “I did it!” We all clapped for him – persistence pays off.
Yes, we all loved our morning kickball games. And the memories they provided live on. Once when one of my boys was with the Mountain View Police Department on duty at Shoreline, two guys walked by him that he remembered used to attend Almond School. After they passed him a bit, they turned around and yelled to my son, “Kickball!” My son smiled and yelled at them, “Yeah, kickball!”
Ralph McArthur lived in Los Altos from 1984 to 2019, when he moved to Salinas to live with one of his four sons.
