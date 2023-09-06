In 1993, while standing around waiting for the 8:30 a.m. bell for my twin sons’ third-grade class to start, I mentioned that this is boring and tomorrow we will bring our medium-size rubber ball and play kickball while we wait for the bell.

  So, the next day as I pitched the ball and the boys kicked it, other elementary school kids asked if they could play, too. Little did I know then that for the next four years I would be the pitcher playing kickball every morning with the kids at Almond School in Los Altos.

