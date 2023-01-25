The League of Women Voters supports a coordinated state-level approach to housing. This requires that individual jurisdictions credibly plan for their fair share of housing across all income levels so they can meet the economic and societal needs of current and future residents.

All local jurisdictions are required to submit housing elements (covering 2023-2031) to the state and to receive approval from the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD). The public has been urged to participate through outreach meetings, and their voices have been heard. Professional urban planners have been part of each one of our communities’ draft housing element processes.

