While every city in California was trying to create an acceptable housing element, the city councils, their consultants and we, the citizens, lost sight of the larger picture. What is slipping away is our ability to participate in shaping the communities where we live.

Housing elements, due Jan. 31, must show how jurisdictions can meet demands for new housing at various levels of affordability. These demands are handed down by California’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) in the form of Regional Housing Allocation Numbers (RHNA). Numbers for the current cycle are far greater than the numbers for the previous eight-year cycle. For example, the RHNA number for Los Altos Hills jumped from 121 in the fifth cycle (2015-2022) to 489, for the sixth cycle (2023-2031), an increase of 300%.

