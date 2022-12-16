At any time, but especially at the end of the year, whenever we see ordinary people doing extraordinary things, it does our hearts good. As one example, for some in this community the name Rebecca Truman might ring a bell. If it does, it is likely because they are acquainted with Truman’s artwork – most notably our revered veterans memorial sculpture, “The Cradle of Liberty,” which has stood in Shoup Park since July 4, 1998.
Years after the dedication ceremony, Truman recalled conducting research in advance of the project and being profoundly moved by the courage and determination of the men and women throughout our history who took a stand for America’s highest principles in extremely challenging times. Particularly inspiring for her was the fact that these were just “ordinary people”' who joined together in common cause to defend our nation and its core values against the threat of powerful and deadly foes.
Over the following decade, Truman and her partner, entrepreneur and physicist Brian Von Herzen, became increasingly concerned about the global threat posed by climate change. Between 2001 and 2006, Truman and Von Herzen flew their Cessna 337 multiple times to and from Europe, crossing over the Greenland ice cap. It was Greenland where they saw dramatic increases in the number and sizes of melted areas – from small and rare “melt ponds” in 2001 to numerous and vast ice melt lakes by 2006.
As they made these observations, they also began to realize ramifications of a rapidly warming climate. Of particular concern were the calamitous impact it would have on food security for millions around the world and the destruction of ecosystems and their inhabitants.) In 2007, these realizations prompted Truman and Von Herzen to found the Climate Foundation, a nonprofit organization devoted to finding sustainable solutions for carbon balance through methods based on processes that occur in nature.
From its first headquarters in Los Altos and later in Woods Hole, Mass., the Climate Foundation developed successful projects on land and sea – from biochar reactor operations in India and Africa to a deepwater system for stopping and reversing coral bleaching off American Samoa.
These and other projects led to the development and scaling up of the Marine Permaculture method that has become the primary focus for the organization.
As the temperatures of upper layers of the world’s oceans have been rising due to climate change, the natural upwelling of colder, nutrient-rich water from the depths has become curtailed, leading to the deterioration of conditions for sustaining fish and plant life. The Climate Foundation’s patented method of Marine Permaculture uses renewable energy irrigation to restore deepwater upwelling to lower the temperature in upper ocean layers and regenerate kelp forests. At scale, this type of system would:
• Restore habitat for a wide range of marine species, thus enhancing biodiversity and ecosystem preservation.
• Benefit fishing operations and seaweed aquaculture in local communities. (In many countries, these play essential roles in both food sourcing and in their national economies.)
• As Marine Permaculture installations scale, they would create an immense carbon sink that would absorb gigatons of CO2 and keep it out of the atmosphere for hundreds to thousands of years. (This is because as kelp forests flourish, they continually shed biomass that sinks to the lowest depths where it stays sequestered.)
• And because seaweed absorbs C02, it lowers ocean acidification.
From its sister headquarters in Brisbane, Australia, in 2019, the Climate Foundation has been concentrating its efforts on developing and expanding its most ambitious Marine Permaculture installation yet in the Pacific. Because of the impressive results of this (and earlier) projects, the foundation’s efforts have attracted considerable attention worldwide. Of particular note, they were featured in a number of books, including Paul Hawken’s “Drawdown: The Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed to Reverse Global Warming,” John Doerr’s Speed & Scale, and Peter Fiekowsky’s “Climate Restoration.” In addition, the Climate Foundation was featured in the award-winning Australian film “2040” as one of its five key solutions for stabilizing the climate. Most recently, on Earth Day this year, the foundation received a $1 million Milestone XPRIZE for Carbon Removal from the Elon Musk Foundation.
The climate crisis is the ultimate challenge of our era and is a clarion call to action. It is because of the enormity of this challenge that Truman, Von Herzen and the rest of their dedicated team urge other “ordinary people'” everywhere to join them in their efforts to solve this global emergency.
