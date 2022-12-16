At any time, but especially at the end of the year, whenever we see ordinary people doing extraordinary things, it does our hearts good. As one example, for some in this community the name Rebecca Truman might ring a bell. If it does, it is likely because they are acquainted with Truman’s artwork – most notably our revered veterans memorial sculpture, “The Cradle of Liberty,” which has stood in Shoup Park since July 4, 1998.

Years after the dedication ceremony, Truman recalled conducting research in advance of the project and being profoundly moved by the courage and determination of the men and women throughout our history who took a stand for America’s highest principles in extremely challenging times. Particularly inspiring for her was the fact that these were just “ordinary people”' who joined together in common cause to defend our nation and its core values against the threat of powerful and deadly foes.

