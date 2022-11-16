While local city council election campaigns had been focusing on housing and commercial and civic development this past election, they were completely silent on the 3,500 acres of land adjacent to Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve that is up for grabs.
This is the Lehigh Permanente Quarry and Cement plant site, owned by HeidelbergCement of Germany, which is known as one of California’s top air and water polluters.
Last year, Martin Marietta purchased nearly all of HeidelbergCement’s holdings in the western states, with the notable exception of the Santa Clara County site whose cement plant has been shuttered since early 2020. Last year, without obtaining a conditional-use permit the facility erected a new aggregate processing plant that raised truck-traffic concerns among residents. More recently, residents have been blinded by lights, illuminating our night skies, for filming a Hollywood movie. Now our county has expressed interest in acquiring Lehigh’s 3,500 acres and will be providing an update at its Housing Land Use and Transportation Committee meeting, scheduled 10 a.m. Thursday.
Lehigh’s vast landholding spans three jurisdictions: unincorporated Santa Clara County, Palo Alto and Cupertino. Pristine land that is home to special-status flora and fauna will be of interest to our Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District. Quarried land requires costly reclamation to stabilize crumbling hillslopes. The reclamation cost estimate, considered to be too low by the state Division of Mining Reclamation, is presently pegged at $64 million.
Three areas not covered by quarry reclamation: a massive landslide above Permanente Creek that is a hazard to downstream structures and homes (in 1983, a quarry-caused flood evacuated Blach Intermediate School in Los Altos); the restoration of Permanente Creek, as required by a 2013 settlement with the Sierra Club; and the industrial complex that began manufacturing cement and incendiary bombs during World War II.
Nevertheless, the site’s proximity to two freeways and a dedicated rail line has spiked the interests of various industries. In the past, our elected officials considered a change of use there.
In February 1992, quarry representatives unveiled the “Developer’s Vision of the City of the 21st Century,” an ambitious plan that would build 3,200 homes on 360 of its 3,500 acres. Naturally, this project would necessitate annexing the property from unincorporated county to Cupertino (or Los Altos or Palo Alto).
In retrospect, this plan had been years in the making. In 1985, County Supervisor Tom Legan, who simultaneously worked as an executive for the quarry, attempted to relax housing density on hillsides. Although the public cited a conflict of interest, county counsel sided with Legan; the Fair Political Practices Commission stepped in and prohibited Legan from voting on items that would increase the value of his employer’s land.
In 1996, Barbara Koppel, Cupertino council member, Bay Area Air Quality Management District board member and former quarry employee, ran for county supervisor against Joe Simitian. Her campaign was fined for accepting too much money from her former employer and for failing to report a contribution from State Assemblymember Jim Cunneen, who later consulted for Lehigh.
Cupertino Councilmember Sandy James was also employed by Lehigh (and subsequently Sand Hill Properties). The county’s planning director, Nash Gonzalez, simultaneously chaired the State Mining and Geology Board, and so on.
Our 2022 vote and beyond will determine how our elected officials influence and enable future land uses.
Rhoda Fry is a Cupertino resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments