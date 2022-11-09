The 2022 midterm election was held Tuesday. In the wake of the election, it is worth pausing to reflect on how incredibly privileged we are to live in a country founded on the principles of individual liberty, limited government and individual responsibility. It is vital for us to understand and acknowledge that the privileges we enjoy come with important responsibilities. Citizenship in a democracy requires the electorate to be informed, educated and participatory. We are, after all, a government of the people, by the people and for the people.
To fulfill our obligations as citizens, we should seek the best outcomes for our communities by engaging in civil debate and discourse. The best policies come about when there is an exchange of ideas and beliefs through rational debate and critical thinking. For such an exchange to occur, however, there must be civil discourse.
So, what is civil discourse?
One definition provided by Wikipedia: “Civil discourse is engagement in discourse (conversation) intended to enhance understanding; it is discourse that ‘supports, rather than undermines the societal good.’ Civil discourse has also been defined as ‘robust, honest, frank and constructive dialogue and deliberation that seeks to advance the public interest’ by an assortment of national leaders in 2011 during a conversation at the U.S. Supreme Court. Uncivil discourse is ‘language characterized as containing direct insults, willful misattribution of motive without due reason, and open contempt.’”
Civil discourse is characterized by a willingness to listen to another’s opinion with a desire to understand. It is a search for common ground evidenced by the ability and willingness to disagree without being disrespectful. Civil discourse is premised on a search for truth.
While our nation is plagued by a lack of civil discourse at all levels, we have the opportunity to foster civil discourse in Los Altos if we commit to respecting each other and “agreeing to disagree.” For democracy and our local community to succeed, we must actively promote critical thinking and civil discourse. We must not act as if people with different points of view are our enemies or bad people. Demonizing those who disagree with us does nothing to further the best interests of our community, and it is a disservice to our community, our families and our children.
It’s time for us to do our part by prioritizing, modeling and practicing civil discourse.
Janet Corrigan, a 20-plus-year Los Altos resident, is writing on her own behalf and not as a member of an advisory body to the city council.
