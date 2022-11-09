The 2022 midterm election was held Tuesday. In the wake of the election, it is worth pausing to reflect on how incredibly privileged we are to live in a country founded on the principles of individual liberty, limited government and individual responsibility. It is vital for us to understand and acknowledge that the privileges we enjoy come with important responsibilities. Citizenship in a democracy requires the electorate to be informed, educated and participatory. We are, after all, a government of the people, by the people and for the people.

To fulfill our obligations as citizens, we should seek the best outcomes for our communities by engaging in civil debate and discourse. The best policies come about when there is an exchange of ideas and beliefs through rational debate and critical thinking. For such an exchange to occur, however, there must be civil discourse.

