As a 40-year Mountain View resident, I’ve been feeling like Alice after she tumbled down the rabbit hole. Several years ago, I started sensing animosity directed at longtime residents like me. Why are we being mocked and belittled for caring about issues that make a community a good place to live? Suddenly, we are super-villains and racists? What?
Residents have been judged and found guilty in a kangaroo court, held by angry young people who care about only one issue: the high cost of housing. They have decided that residents are the cause of the problem, using evidence that was never submitted for cross-examination and without giving us an opportunity to provide a defense. Is this fair or just? No.
In 2016, Kate Vershov Downing resigned from the Palo Alto Planning Commission and wrote an article in the San Francisco Business Times that went viral (“Can Millennials shake up Silicon Valley housing?”): “It’s clear that if (highly paid) professionals like me cannot raise a family here, then all of our teachers, first responders, and service workers are in dire straits.” Translation: “A highly paid couple should be able to buy a house, dang it!” Make no mistake, ending this specific injustice is the main quest of the YIMBY movement, not helping lower-income folks.
Downing explained: “There is a small minority in Palo Alto that is local, wealthy and powerful and they don’t want change. They just want more jobs to grow the tax base, but they don’t want new people. They want to keep housing as expensive as possible.” These unproven theories don’t describe me or the residents that I know. But somehow behavior from a “small minority” in Palo Alto morphed into assumptions about the inner motivations of the majority of residents in Mountain View. Is this fair or just? No.
YIMBY leaders proclaim that they are fighting for “affordable” housing. The reality is that they are doing a far better job at advancing the best interests of developers and tech workers, instead of lower-income persons who are in most desperate need of aid. Over the past eight-year Regional Housing Needs Allocation cycle in Mountain View, almost 90% of housing units created were targeted for the highest wage earners. Consider a pizza sliced into 10 pieces. Nine pieces are given to tech workers, one piece is given to “teachers, service workers and kids who don’t code.” YIMBYs are seemingly blind to the inequity; it makes sense that a movement born out of the pain of the highly paid would be blind to such details.
The true entity that is “blocking supply” of “affordable” housing is the Mountain View City Council itself.
Every single time it approves a project where almost 90% of units are market-rate, which happens regularly, the council is turning a blind eye to the needs of those most harmed by the housing crisis: lower- and average-income workers. YIMBYs chirp, “Every unit helps!” … which is kind of true – it helps them, but not those farther down the ladder.
Now the YIMBYs have pulled off a great political coup with regard to filling a vacancy on the Mountain View City Council. The right of residents to choose our elected leaders was taken away, and replaced with a process that was easily hijacked by YIMBYs who don’t even live in Mountain View. Is this how a healthy democracy should operate? No.
Leslie-Anne Bain is a longtime Mountain View resident.
