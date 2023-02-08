As a 40-year Mountain View resident, I’ve been feeling like Alice after she tumbled down the rabbit hole. Several years ago, I started sensing animosity directed at longtime residents like me. Why are we being mocked and belittled for caring about issues that make a community a good place to live? Suddenly, we are super-villains and racists? What?

Residents have been judged and found guilty in a kangaroo court, held by angry young people who care about only one issue: the high cost of housing. They have decided that residents are the cause of the problem, using evidence that was never submitted for cross-examination and without giving us an opportunity to provide a defense. Is this fair or just? No.

