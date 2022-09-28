Los Altos Residents (LAR) is a grassroots community organization whose goal is to inform Los Altans of important local and state issues that will affect them.
It is not an “extremist group” and it has never “emailed lies” nor run “a disinformation campaign,” as Joe Beninato claims (see “Other Voices,” Sept. 21).
On Sept. 6, the Los Altos City Council discussed reach codes. Fulfilling LAR’s mission to make sure residents’ voices are heard, we sent an email to our subscribers prior to the meeting, notifying them of the topic.
What prompted Beninato’s rash response was the fact that our email included information the council had previously approved in the city’s March Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP).
Although the agenda item proposed by the Environmental Commission was to require all-electric appliances in new construction and greater than 50% remodels, the council always has the option to revise any item up for discussion. That happened in 2020 when Councilmember Jan Pepper, frustrated with the Environmental Commission’s recommendations, rewrote stricter reach codes on the fly during a council meeting.
Recalling that incident, our email included some of the more significant code changes listed in the approved CAAP: replacement of broken/end-of-life gas appliances with electric; replacement of gas appliances with electric before selling your home; and imposition of a penalty (fine) for using natural gas. The council could have directed staff to add any of these or anything else to the Sept. 6 proposal.
It was clear from the hundreds of public comments at the council meeting that the vast majority of residents opposed extending the reach codes, and most were unaware of additional gas-banning requirements contained in the CAAP. This was consistent with the LAR survey results – over 90% of the 427 respondents opposed these gas-banning measures. A total of 95% of LAR survey respondents were homeowners. Clearly, the city needs to do more education and more outreach before voting on additional restrictions. And the council and Beninato need to be reminded of the democratic right of all citizens to exercise free speech on every issue that comes before the council.
At the Sept. 6 council meeting, I apologized to the community for any confusion in the LAR email. But I believe it’s critical to let residents know that the CAAP is the council’s roadmap to a strict ban on all gas appliances.
It’s sad and deplorable that people like Beninato resort to attacks, not just on LAR and me, but on residents who spoke out against reach codes. Beninato claims “the real problem here is that climate change deniers in our city, apparently including members of LAR … want to fight common-sense efforts to combat climate change.” Is “the real problem here” the hundreds of your neighbors who wrote to the council opposing strict reach codes?
Without one shred of evidence, he makes the absurd assertion that “our current mayor, Anita Enander” is a “climate change denier.” Anyone who knows Enander – or who read her candidate response to the Town Crier on climate change – “Focus on adaptation – protect our community, economy and natural greenery.” – knows this to be a lie. And an obvious election season attack on Enander, who is running for re-election.
It is a real shame that we can no longer be civil when we disagree. This election should be a referendum on policy issues. LAR hopes to contribute to the civil debate by interviewing the three candidates for council – each of whom has agreed to be interviewed – and by making the videos of these interviews available for all Los Altans to consider.
We will continue our mission to inform and educate residents – including Joe Beninato.
Freddie Wheeler is a Los Altos resident and co-founder and Steering Committee member of Los Altos Residents.
