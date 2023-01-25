The city of Los Altos Environmental Commission has created a new resource page designed to help residents replace old gas appliances with new, more efficient electric ones. It describes the type of gas appliances that can be replaced; the various advantages and potential disadvantages of electric alternatives; currently available discounts, rebates and tax credits for each type of appliance; as well as tips for choosing a qualified contractor. This resource page also provides information on installing solar panels and battery storage.

To access this information, visit the Environmental Commission home page on the city of Los Altos’ website under the “Energy” tab – or reach it at losaltosca.gov/environmental commission/page/energy.

