The city of Los Altos Environmental Commission has created a new resource page designed to help residents replace old gas appliances with new, more efficient electric ones. It describes the type of gas appliances that can be replaced; the various advantages and potential disadvantages of electric alternatives; currently available discounts, rebates and tax credits for each type of appliance; as well as tips for choosing a qualified contractor. This resource page also provides information on installing solar panels and battery storage.
Although the city of Los Altos doesn’t currently require existing homes to be fully electric, the Environmental Commission encourages residents to consider building electrification, a shift away from using natural gas for home appliances, including space heating and cooling, water heating, clothes drying and cooking. All appliances have an electric option, and switching progressively to electric appliances results in healthier, cleaner home air quality, reduces greenhouse gas emissions and can also result in cost savings.
Residential energy represents 32% of citywide greenhouse gas emissions (2018 data). Because the majority of residents purchase 100% clean electricity through Silicon Valley Clean Energy, most energy emissions are due to the use of natural gas appliances. Electrification of new and existing homes and buildings is therefore important to achieving carbon neutrality by 2035, as defined by the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan approved last year.
As always, the Environmental Commission welcomes your feedback and will be updating its content as new information becomes available.
Bruno Delagneau is chairperson of the Los Altos Environmental Commission.
