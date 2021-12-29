There is troubling legislation afoot to decriminalize domestic violence and to offer alternative solutions such as “diversion” and “restorative justice.”
What’s wrong with this picture? Consider this:
If someone robs or rapes you, we don’t send the perpetrator to counseling – unless he’s your husband and you share a child.
Our first priorities should be to protect the crime victim and to hold the perpetrator accountable, regardless of relationship status.
Domestic violence is a crime, not a communication issue – and no less a crime when committed against an intimate partner.
Unfortunately, the Violence Against Women Act, with its new provisions for “diversion” and “restorative justice,” is poised to offer more protection to perpetrators than survivors. It has passed in the House and is now poised to be put to a vote in the Senate.
Domestic violence is not in the same camp as a DUI that results in a fatality. That’s generally an isolated incident and often carries with it tremendous remorse on the part of the offender and a desire to make amends – and that’s where restorative justice can be healing not only for the offender, but also for the victim’s loved ones.
Domestic violence, on the other hand, is a pattern of behavior and, in many cases, a reflection of the perpetrator’s character.
While it may be possible to lead some abusers toward a desire to make amends, with the 1,000 women WomenSV has served in the past 10 years, we have yet to witness it.
A hard-core domestic violence perpetrator, far from feeling remorseful, usually has only one regret: getting caught.
A hard-core domestic violence perpetrator, far from wanting to make amends, usually has one goal: to destroy his intimate partner – and by whatever means necessary. Usually it involves going after what means the most to her: her children.
To her, they are her most precious treasures.
To him, they are simply possessions, pawns – and their sole purpose is to function as the trophies, the spoils of war.
How do you attempt “restorative justice” with someone who has no moral compass, no regard for what’s right or wrong or in the child’s best interests – whose sole intent is to exact revenge on his partner for the unpardonable sin of recognizing the truth of who he is: someone without conscience, moral compass or empathy? Someone intent on winning at all costs and destroying anything and anyone who gets in his way? – and usually that’s his intimate partner.
WomenSV doesn’t lobby, but we are compelled to comment when fundamental human rights are in danger of being violated as a result of legislation that protects domestic violence perpetrators and endangers survivors, particularly when those survivors are women and children. And not all of them survive.
How do diversion and restorative justice protect the 35% of WomenSV survivors who have experienced nonfatal strangulation at the hands of their intimate partner? Do we really want to “reunite” them with a partner who tried to murder them and who, with his power and money and influence, may drive them to the point of thinking that suicide is the only way out?
And now with state coercive control legislation (FC 6320), we are starting to understand there are so many more ways to destroy someone you are supposed to love and protect.
Could we please return to the original inspiration behind VAWA, which was to protect the fundamental human right of everyone, women and children in particular, to live in peace and safety in their own home – and to hold criminals accountable for violating that right, even if they happen to be intimate partners?
Ruthven Darlene is founder and executive director of the nonprofit, Los Altos-based WomenSV. For more information, visit womensv.org.