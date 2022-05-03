In a world with too many acronyms, you may have failed to understand the importance of the RHNA numbers – Regional Housing Needs Allocation numbers.
Developed for the state of California by the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), these numbers are used by other public agencies to determine how many units of housing at which price points are required of each city.
These numbers and prices must be incorporated into each city’s housing element. Any city that fails to issue the required number of building permits is subject to fines and other punishments, including exclusion from state and federal grant money.
“But cities don’t build residential housing,” you may say.
Right. Cities are forced to encourage builders or residents to create enough new housing to satisfy the RHNA numbers. Los Altos must add 1,958 within the next eight years. Los Altos Hills must add 489 units. It is an odd system, with the carrot going to developers and the stick being applied to any jurisdiction that fails to attract enough applications to build.
Worse yet, in March the acting state auditor issued a scathing review of the methods HCD used for calculating the RHNA numbers. The numbers are faulty. Experts, like the Embarcadero Institute of Palo Alto, suggest HCD greatly overestimated needs and grossly undercounted vacancies.
No one seems to have a good idea about how to remove the pressure on cities to meet those bogus numbers. The deadline for submitting housing elements is January 2023.
If you feel a creeping sense of alarm about how all this will play out in your neighborhood, write or call Gov. Gavin Newsom. Tell him to extend the deadline by at least a year and remove all penalties associated with the process until an accurate set of RHNA numbers can be developed. Perhaps the whole system needs an overhaul. Instead of putting cities in legal jeopardy for failure to meet inaccurate goals, why not use some of the state’s $35 billion surplus to build the kinds of affordable housing California’s workforce needs?
Ann Duwe is a Los Altos Hills resident.