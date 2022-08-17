Recent articles and letters to the editor have referenced the Los Altos Environmental Commission’s work on reach codes. As the commission conducts this work, we want residents to have accurate information about our recommendations.
Every three years, California adopts a new building code that sets the minimum standards for new construction. Local municipalities can adopt codes that are stricter, or “reach” beyond this base code. Los Altos’ current reach code requires new construction to be all-electric with exceptions for cooking and fireplaces. Beginning in January 2023, Los Altos’ current reach code will be replaced by the new 2022 California Code, which requires building electrification to a lesser extent. Like many other local cities, Los Altos is considering adopting new reach codes to go into effect in January.
Nearly 40% of Los Altos’ greenhouse gas emissions come from natural gas use in buildings. Natural gas is mostly methane gas, a powerful greenhouse gas that is exacerbating the climate crisis we are already experiencing.
New research also indicates that natural gas appliances release emissions that are even more harmful to the health of building occupants than previously recognized. To make progress on Los Altos’ Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP) goal of carbon neutrality by 2035, we must address these emissions through building electrification. Building electrification also helps prepare our buildings to align with future state laws and the increasing demand for electric vehicle charging.
The Environmental Commission has been evaluating model codes developed by three community energy providers (Silicon Valley Clean Energy, Peninsula Clean Energy and East Bay Community Energy). In addition to the outreach and survey on reach codes we conducted in 2020, the commission held two public workshops in June and presented at a city council study session to explain the model codes and receive feedback. At its August meeting, the commission developed recommended reach codes based on that research and input, and we are now seeking community input on our recommendations via a survey. The commission will present its recommendations and survey outreach to the city council, which will then decide whether to adopt or revise the codes, or to forgo implementation. The survey is available on the Environmental Commission website.
The Environmental Commission’s recommended reach codes would require all-electric new construction as detailed below:
• Requires all-electric appliances in newly constructed buildings (space and water heating, cooking, fireplaces, clothes drying) and additional EV-charging infrastructure.
• Does not apply to existing building alteration or appliance replacement. This has been the subject of resident feedback and concern about the cost of replacing gas appliances with electric ones when they fail or are replaced. The commission is not currently recommending any requirement for electrification in these cases but is exploring options to accelerate existing building electrification through education, promotion, resources and incentives.
• Prohibits extending gas service lines to outdoor appliances and equipment (for example, pool and spa equipment).
• Does not include a natural gas “shut-off” date.
Laura Teksler is a member of the Los Altos Environmental Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments