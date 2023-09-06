Since living in the South Bay for just under two years, TheatreWorks productions have greatly enriched my life.

As an arts lover who came from a city where theater, dance and visual art events were plentiful, I had difficulty finding the same level of enrichment in Silicon Valley, where tech giants and the comforts of suburbia reign supreme as cultural influences over the region. It is simply a fact that full-time artists, the ones who truly cultivate the local artistic landscape, generally do not choose to live in the South Bay primarily because they cannot afford it. They have a better chance at making it by moving 30 miles north to San Francisco, where there is a similar cost of living but much greater opportunity due to the long-established artistic institutions and vibrant community of artists living there.

