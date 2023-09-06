Since living in the South Bay for just under two years, TheatreWorks productions have greatly enriched my life.
As an arts lover who came from a city where theater, dance and visual art events were plentiful, I had difficulty finding the same level of enrichment in Silicon Valley, where tech giants and the comforts of suburbia reign supreme as cultural influences over the region. It is simply a fact that full-time artists, the ones who truly cultivate the local artistic landscape, generally do not choose to live in the South Bay primarily because they cannot afford it. They have a better chance at making it by moving 30 miles north to San Francisco, where there is a similar cost of living but much greater opportunity due to the long-established artistic institutions and vibrant community of artists living there.
Without institutions like TheatreWorks, our culture becomes more monotonous. I don’t think it’s controversial to say that we, as both consumers and humans who have been creating and sharing art since the dawn of our species, are becoming increasingly fatigued by the hegemony of mainstream entertainment that is bloated with superhero franchises and reboots that boast astronomic budgets. We commonly bemoan this system that champions existing intellectual property and profit motives before originality and new talent, but the more that we let small to mid-size arts companies fall victim to our economy, the more we resign ourselves to this cynical, flat model of entertainment that furthers corporate profit and diminishes the purpose of art – to reflect on the human condition.
In my time as a Town Crier staffer, I have reviewed three unique TheatreWorks productions that I believe offered more meaning to me than all of the Marvel movies I’ve seen in the past decade combined. “Nan and the Lower Body” explored the development of the pap smear through the dramatic lives of four funny characters, positioning personal growth, scientific advancement and social progression as inextricably linked and, more importantly, possible against all odds. Jeffrey Lo’s staging of the classic “Little Shop of Horrors” maintained the charm of the original while using the updated setting in San Francisco’s Chinatown to make the show an allegory for gentrification. And finally, “Chopin in Paris,” virtuoso pianist Hershey Felder’s one-man show, struck me with its demonstration of the singular performer’s incredible scholarship and musical talent, molding me into a Felder fangirl for life.
Those three examples alone demonstrate TheatreWorks’ diversity of form, talent and subject matter, but it doesn’t end there. TheatreWorks productions are culturally diverse as well, commonly featuring directors, writers, casts and stories from ethnic backgrounds that have historically been precluded from mainstream theater. The company has also long been shepherding the production of new work through its annual New Works Festival; many of the plays have gone on to be staged at some of the most esteemed theaters in the nation.
If you need more evidence for how TheatreWorks has uplifted performers, look no further than beloved Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain, who made her professional debut in a TheatreWorks production of “Romeo and Juliet” in 1998, earning her some of her first rave reviews in local papers, including the Town Crier. She recently told podcaster Marc Maron that if she had not been cast in that performance, it would never have never occurred to her to attend Juilliard, which set her up for the rest of her career.
Fortunately, since the nonprofit announced the financial risk to its future last month, it has received $1.7 million in donations. If TheatreWorks does not reach its goal of $3 million by November, the company is at risk of cutting productions and limiting its next season.
Letting TheatreWorks diminish would not just be a loss for patrons in Silicon Valley, but also for the arts on a much larger level. One key thing you can do to support TheatreWorks is purchase a 2023-2024 season ticket, starting at $132, or just $22 per show.
Jennah Pendleton is a Town Crier staff writer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments