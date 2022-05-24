At the April 26 Los Altos City Council meeting, Mayor Anita Enander and Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng once again put the city at risk by voting against a development project at 376 First St. that they were legally required by California law to approve despite their frequently trivial concerns and attempts to play architect and designer during a council meeting.
It doesn’t matter that they don’t like the asymmetry of the metal railings or the color choices made by a professional architect. The building met city, county and state legal requirements, and the council members were required by law to approve the project above their concerns. Despite multiple comments from our city attorney, they still voted against it!
This project was unanimously approved by the Los Altos Planning Commission in a 7-0 vote Feb. 17, and was recommended for approval by city staff in the planning department. Further, Councilmember Lee Eng was once again wrong and misleading to the public when she said, “One speaker stated that it was passed by the Planning Commission unanimously. It was not.” We’ve seen time and time again that both council members will ignore, dismiss or distort any facts that don’t support their narrative.
These dangerous actions are reminiscent of the council members’ previous votes on other development projects, which have cost the taxpayers millions of dollars in legal fees and judgments against the city. I found out recently from our city manager that our legal fees have skyrocketed, and are currently budgeted at $3.75 million in taxpayer dollars for this year, which is insane! It is one thing to defend the city vigorously against frivolous lawsuits. It is quite another to take actions that are against state or federal law and put more of our taxpayer dollars needlessly at risk.
Luckily, in this case, three of our council members (Neysa Fligor, Sally Meadows and Jonathan Weinberg) followed California law and voted to approve the project. It is reassuring to know that at least some of our council members are willing to set aside their personal concerns, act within the bounds of the law and protect taxpayer dollars against unnecessary and costly legal action.
Joe Beninato is a Los Altos resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments