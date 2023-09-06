When it comes to climate change, sometimes it feels like we can’t see the forest for the trees – the smoldering, wildfire-ravaged trees.

Public attention has been consumed this summer by shocking climate impacts. Acrid wildfire smoke has blighted skylines and polluted the air in nearly every region of the United States. Heat waves have put nearly half of Americans under heat watches as July temperatures soared globally to what scientists calculate is the hottest range in 120,000 years. The waters off of Florida’s coast are ideal hot tub temperatures, killing coral and sea life. As UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated, “The era of global boiling has arrived.”

