As we gear up to celebrate Earth Day Saturday, it’s now easier than ever to reap the rewards of embracing a cleaner, greener world.

The annual spring event, which reminds us to protect the planet that sustains us, is especially poignant this year. It follows the passage of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, the most significant U.S. federal investment in solving climate change, which unleashes a flurry of real-world benefits for California residents.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.