As we gear up to celebrate Earth Day Saturday, it’s now easier than ever to reap the rewards of embracing a cleaner, greener world.
The annual spring event, which reminds us to protect the planet that sustains us, is especially poignant this year. It follows the passage of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, the most significant U.S. federal investment in solving climate change, which unleashes a flurry of real-world benefits for California residents.
The legislation has ensured that everyday Americans are now eligible to save thousands of dollars when purchasing electric cars, induction stoves and energy-efficient appliances that will reduce household bills and improve air quality. Families that take advantage of clean energy and electric vehicle tax credits are set to save more than $1,000 per year.
And they are not the only winners. Since the bill became law, dozens of businesses have taken advantage of tax credits incentivizing private investment in clean energy and the domestic production of renewables.
According to a report from American Clean Power, an industry group representing green energy companies, the U.S. saw $40 billion in clean energy investment in the first three months after the bill was signed. Additionally, new analysis released this month shows 100,000 climate-friendly jobs have been created following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Here in California, upon passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo stated, “This legislation is the most substantial legislation to address climate change in the history of our country, and its historic investments will lower energy bills, increase American energy security and substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”
We’ve already seen the legislation provide funding for residential energy efficiency and electrification. For households with low or moderate incomes, it funds point-of-sale rebates for qualified high-efficiency electric appliances, such as heat pumps for space heating and cooling.
In addition to jobs, this critical turning point in the United States’ clean energy transition will help stabilize our climate and put us on track to cut carbon pollution by approximately 40% below 2005 levels by 2030.
We’re witnessing how clean energy solutions can work for us, and we must keep the momentum going.
New transmission lines are vital for moving clean energy from wind and solar generated in rural areas to urban and coastal areas. Building a new transmission line takes over a decade because of the current permitting process. As a result, the expansion of electricity transmission is currently 1% per year – at which rate analysis from Princeton University that only 20% of the emissions reductions expected from the Inflation Reduction Act will be realized by 2030.
If we can update our permitting process, the U.S. will unlock our clean energy potential, reducing air pollution and saving lives, and lowering energy bills.
Rep. Eshoo must do her utmost to update America’s clean energy permitting and fast-track the transition to a prosperous clean energy future.
Madeleine Para is executive director of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Paula Danz of Los Altos is a volunteer with the Silicon Valley North chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.
