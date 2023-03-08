In football, if a defensive player moves across the line of scrimmage before the ball is snapped, the referee calls an offsides penalty.

Hills 2000-Friends of the Hills suggests that Los Altos Hills resident and property owner Sasha Zbrozek is offsides in jumping to invoke the “builder’s remedy” before the housing element, submitted on time by Los Altos Hills, is reviewed.

