During the Sept. 6 Los Altos City Council meeting, I found myself googling to understand the difference between misinformation and disinformation. Why? Because an extremist group confusingly named Los Altos Residents (LAR) lied to all of the actual residents of Los Altos by writing in a mass email dated Sept. 4 that “the Environmental Commission will ask the City Council to mandate a ban on natural gas,” which is simply and categorically not true.
Contrary to what LAR claimed, what the Environmental Commission proposed was for the city council to adopt new reach codes, primarily requiring electric appliances in new construction and greater than 50% remodels, along with some electric vehicle charging requirements.
There are residents, including me, who have genuine concerns about the cost and reliability of switching to electric, especially in light of recent outages.
While I have tried to find common ground with LAR and its leader, Freddie Wheeler, I was appalled not only by this lie, but the other lies in the group’s multiple emails around the supposed replacement of gas appliances when broken or when a house is sold, and the imposing of fines/penalties for the use of natural gas.
None of these items were on the agenda for the Sept. 6 council meeting, and yet these lies resulted in many residents being duped into contacting council members about a non-existent natural gas ban.
These emails from LAR were a disinformation campaign, plain and simple. For a supposedly “resident focused” community group to launch a disinformation campaign that preys on the legitimate concerns of residents is not appropriate.
The real problem here is that climate change deniers in our city, apparently including members of LAR and our current mayor, Anita Enander, want to fight these common-sense efforts to combat climate change every step of the way.
It was truly ironic at the Sept. 6 meeting when Mayor Enander, who has complained for years about Sacramento interfering in our local housing laws, went on record advocating for Los Altos to defer to the state on reach codes. You’re either for local control or against it – you don’t get to pick and choose as the mood suits you.
Contrary to these emailed lies, the Environmental Commission did not recommend, nor did the council consider, implementing these extreme steps, such as banning natural gas or requiring all gas appliances to be replaced now.
I certainly don’t support such draconian reach codes. I prefer education and incentives to help all of us move toward a greener future for our children and grandchildren before it is too late.
We spent the last century getting into this climate mess, and it’s going to take many decades to get out of it. While now may not be the time for such stringent measures, we do need to continue moving toward a future where our homes are increasingly powered by electricity versus natural gas, because at some point in the next 20 years, the state of California will likely ban natural gas.
I applaud the efforts of council members Neysa Fligor, Sally Meadows and Jonathan Weinberg, who have consistently demonstrated the type of sound leadership required to acknowledge our climate crisis, listen to the concerns of residents, recognize Los Altos has a role to play, make tough choices and guide us through these challenging energy times.
Do not be fooled by the climate change deniers and obstructionists who want to put their heads in the (increasingly hot) sand and ignore what is happening everywhere around us.
A green future is not “beyond reach” if we work together in a good-faith, common-sense, centrist manner to solve problems versus disinform and lie. We owe it to our children and grandchildren to do so.
Joe Beninato is a Los Altos resident.
