During the Sept. 6 Los Altos City Council meeting, I found myself googling to understand the difference between misinformation and disinformation. Why? Because an extremist group confusingly named Los Altos Residents (LAR) lied to all of the actual residents of Los Altos by writing in a mass email dated Sept. 4 that “the Environmental Commission will ask the City Council to mandate a ban on natural gas,” which is simply and categorically not true.

Contrary to what LAR claimed, what the Environmental Commission proposed was for the city council to adopt new reach codes, primarily requiring electric appliances in new construction and greater than 50% remodels, along with some electric vehicle charging requirements.

