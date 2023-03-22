The Mountain View Los Altos High School District is adding ethnic studies to its graduation requirements beginning next fall.

Are kids mature enough to discuss topics brought forth in ethnic studies? As an education reporter and someone not that far away from my teenage years, the answer is inarguably “yes.” Of course, this is a topic deserving of more than just a simple binary “yes” or “no” answer, but I wanted to get that out of the way.

