In June, we celebrated Pride Month, an important opportunity to demonstrate solidarity with our LGBTQ+ family members, friends and neighbors. It’s a time to stand for principles of equality and equity. It’s also a time when we as a community can say “we support you” and “our community is safe for you” to our LGBTQ+ neighbors.

Pride Month may be over, but the work to support the most vulnerable in our community, especially LGBTQ+ individuals, continues well beyond a single month. Unfortunately, we are seeing a disturbing increase in hate crimes and discrimination targeting people of color and other marginalized communities, one of which is the LGBTQ+ community. According to a report from the California Attorney General, the number of hate crimes targeting LGBTQ+ people has risen by nearly 50% in the past year.

