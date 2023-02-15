MV council process not transparent
1. The Mountain View City Council tells residents that they cannot vote to fill the vacancy on the city council left by the resignation of Sally Lieber.
MV council process not transparent
1. The Mountain View City Council tells residents that they cannot vote to fill the vacancy on the city council left by the resignation of Sally Lieber.
2. Many well-qualified candidates step forward to fill this vacancy, including four previous mayors who have served on the city council for up to eight years.
3. At the city council meeting, where the council was to choose a candidate, an overwhelming number of people stepped up to talk/vote for Emily Ann Ramos. A large number of them did not live in Mountain View. They came from all over the Peninsula. We were even informed that our congressional representative, Anna Eshoo, endorsed Ramos.
4. Many candidates and residents were respectful of the system. Candidates did not go out and campaign or seek endorsements for their appointment. Residents did not seek time at the council meeting to cast their vote verbally. If the council had intended for the citizens to vote at the meeting, they should have informed their constituents.
5. City council members stated their opinions of all the candidates’ responses to their questions. All council members praised all the candidates, and no council member stated who their preference was or why. Margaret Abe-Koga brought this point up, but the council members decided they did not want to do this. The candidate with no experience on the city council is chosen. Why?
6. Is this transparent government, democracy, and is it respectful of the citizens of Mountain View?
Diane Gazzano
Mountain View
COVID-19 boosters available in Mtn. View
Folks in our North County area who still haven’t gotten a COVID-19 booster should know that if they want one, they can get one: quick, convenient, easy and free.
But time is running out. Our North County Vaccination Center in Mountain View is scheduled to close Feb. 28.
You can schedule an appointment at our county’s Mountain View vaccination clinic by calling (408) 970-200 or visiting vax.sccgov.org. It’s as easy as that.
And by the way, a special shout-out to the city of Mountain View and the Los Altos School District to say thanks for partnering with our county to make vaccination sites readily accessible for our residents. Well done, and much appreciated!
Joe Simitian
Santa Clara County supervisor
