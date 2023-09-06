Cuesta speed bumps pose safety problem
I am a Scout in Los Altos Troop 31, and I hope to use this letter to the editor to express my concern. I strongly feel that there is a massive safety issue concerning the speed bumps on Cuesta Drive between Springer Road and El Monte Avenue in Los Altos. I’ve researched Town Crier coverage of the reason for installing the current speed bumps, which have replaced a previous set removed after concerns over vehicle damage due to excessive height. Another reason for removal was a concern over inaccessibility for emergency first responders.
The layout of the current speed bumps provides coverage of only half of the street in any given area. I have witnessed many drivers attempting to swerve into the opposite oncoming traffic lane and often onto private property to avoid driving their vehicles over the speed bumps.
Over the previous week, I have also noticed the city placed plastic barriers on the edges of the speed bumps to deter drivers from driving on the side of the road. These new barriers encourage drivers who want to avoid the speed bumps to go in the opposing lane, and the barriers make it very challenging for bicyclists to commute on this road. Barrier placement makes them challenging to bike around, and many bicycles must go farther into the street to avoid these obstacles.
Overall, the speed bumps on Cuesta Drive have been a disappointment, and each time the city tries to fix the problem, they create another instead.
Yannis Mihopoulos
Los Altos
Plan now for impacts of climate change
While we struggle with indecipherable road markings and other such issues, a much more serious problem is heading our way: El Niño.
It’s been established that this weather cycle brings either extreme dryness or serious storms, and this year’s is predicted to be a strong one, which probably means even hotter weather than we have seen before.
It’s probable that 2023’s store of water will not last far into the winter months, and we may be back to little or no rain in 2024. We see, once again, profligate use of water for lawns in Los Altos, which is distressing. We think the city should act proactively in discouraging, or even fining for, excessive water use.
We urge the Los Altos City Council to work with city staff to prepare for even more extremes of climate. This would include stocking up the existing “Cooling Centers” to prepare not only for high temperatures, but also for long-term power outages and either drought or flood conditions, planting as many drought-resistant trees as possible on city-owned property, investigating the anti-heat road coating, and improving the citizens’ alert system in town.
It is all too clear that climate change is a reality, and we will have to deal with its consequences. Let’s all participate in planning for its impact now.
Don and Lizebeth Burch
Los Altos
Combining forces: Not a good idea?
When I was on the Los Altos Citizens’ Police Taskforce in 2020, I suggested that the Los Altos Police Department might at some point consider offering to provide peace officer services to Los Altos Hills. No one else seemed interested at the time, so my suggestion never made it through as a recommendation.
However, today the Los Altos City Council is studying the possibility of doing just that. Let me offer three reasons why I now think it’s not a good idea. And one reason why, maybe, it might be.
First, in this era of high crime, the Los Altos Police Department is struggling to maintain the human resources needed to provide full peace officer services to Los Altos, let alone Los Altos Hills. The last I heard, the Los Altos department is short seven officers.
Second, the Sheriff’s Office has provided peace officer services to Los Altos Hills for over 50 years, and quite probably all the way back to 1956, when the city was incorporated. The Sheriff’s Office has a lot of institutional knowledge about providing service to Los Altos Hills.
Third, what’s in it for Los Altos? Anything?
Well, maybe one thing. Los Altos is in dire need of a new police building. Any deal with Los Altos Hills for police services should include a commitment by Los Altos Hills to provide significant financial support toward constructing a new police building and headquarters.
John Fennell
Los Altos
Show support for revamped library
A look at the Los Altos Library reveals a world of polar opposites.
On the positive side, as part of the Santa Clara County Library District, we are served by a highly competent and dedicated organization that ranks second in the nation for library excellence, based on usage criteria among similar-size libraries. Although the main library building is one of the smaller libraries in the county system, demand for its services remains high.
On the negative side, the main library is 59 years old. A study in 2008 concluded that our old main library of 28,050 square feet needed to be replaced by a new structure of approximately 40,000 square feet. This need was completely ignored by successive city councils until 2019, when the council at that time recognized how far we had fallen behind in serving the residents as other cities in the county built new and larger libraries.
Study groups were launched and after a lot of work by dedicated volunteers, they reconfirmed the the main library should be approximately 40,000 square feet. The pandemic then brought everything to a halt.
The present city council has been focused on removing parking at the library, even though not enough parking has consistently been the biggest complaint. During the pandemic, approximately 15 parking spaces were removed, and now the city is considering spending $1 million to dig up and remove 15 more spaces to install a dog park.
If you recognize that this is a very bad idea/decision, let your opinion be heard by the city council with an email to council@losaltosca.gov.
David Smith
Los Altos
