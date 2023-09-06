Cuesta speed bumps pose safety problem

I am a Scout in Los Altos Troop 31, and I hope to use this letter to the editor to express my concern. I strongly feel that there is a massive safety issue concerning the speed bumps on Cuesta Drive between Springer Road and El Monte Avenue in Los Altos. I’ve researched Town Crier coverage of the reason for installing the current speed bumps, which have replaced a previous set removed after concerns over vehicle damage due to excessive height. Another reason for removal was a concern over inaccessibility for emergency first responders.

