Council shares blame for wireless woes

The wireless carriers’ representatives who, for more than a decade, have tried to add coverage in Los Altos, must have laughed so hard when reading the Aug. 9 headline complaining about poor wireless connectivity (“Visitors not receptive to spotty wireless connections”). For years, the Los Altos City Council has listened to the loud minority and dragged the carriers over the coals rather than supporting the silent majority who simply want good coverage.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.