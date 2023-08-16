Council shares blame for wireless woes
The wireless carriers’ representatives who, for more than a decade, have tried to add coverage in Los Altos, must have laughed so hard when reading the Aug. 9 headline complaining about poor wireless connectivity (“Visitors not receptive to spotty wireless connections”). For years, the Los Altos City Council has listened to the loud minority and dragged the carriers over the coals rather than supporting the silent majority who simply want good coverage.
The worst case I remember seeing was a poor Verizon representative who simply wanted to add another set of antennas to an existing tower and was skewered by everyone at that council meeting.
Before paying a third party to negotiate with the carriers, perhaps the council could start by making it fast and cheap for carriers to get the necessary permits to install cell towers, including for 5G, rather than making them sue for access – and an apology to some of those who have come before the city council feels appropriate as well.
Road markings difficult to decipher
I live on the corner of Alicia Way and Jardin Drive just south of the tennis courts. Recently our intersection became a maze of colors and markings, none of which I or my wife have been able to decipher.
Whenever we have guests stop by, the first thing they all say is, “What the heck is all this mess on the corner?”
Hopefully it works for someone. I’m going to go out and video the chaos that is about to ensue this week when school is back in session. It could be a classic!
Create pedestrian paths downtown
It has been quite a challenge to walk in downtown Los Altos. Sidewalks have been taken over by tables, chairs and outdoor heaters belonging to establishments like: Enchanté Boutique Hotel, Satura coffee shop, ASA Los Altos restaurant and more. The city allows most of the restaurants to utilize parking spots, which expands their space, and in some cases, to more than their rented space. Although inconvenient for us residents, we considered it a way of helping these restaurants, many of which were struggling during COVID.
However, that does not give them the right to take over our sidewalks as well. Walking in downtown, you need to navigate through a maze of tables, chairs and outdoor heaters that are blocking the sidewalks. In addition, you must pay attention, so as not to get run over by a rushing waiter. We need to protect our residents, the taxpayers, when they walk in downtown.
I suggest the city paint in light blue a 6-foot-wide pedestrians’ path on all sidewalks, similar to the green cyclist’s path. Any establishment that blocks that path would be charged a hefty penalty.
We care about our local businesses, but they should care about us as well.
