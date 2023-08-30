Where does council get its feedback?

In the recent cover story regarding spotty wireless connections (“Visitors not receptive to spotty wireless connections,” Aug. 9), the article states that “fellow council members contended that lighting was more pressing based on public feedback.” I then turned to page 5 where the article continued, and saw a pie chart of results from a recent Town Crier online poll. The poll revealed “overwhelming support for better wireless connectivity” at 48.3%, with better lighting coming in fourth at 4.2%.

