Where does council get its feedback?
In the recent cover story regarding spotty wireless connections (“Visitors not receptive to spotty wireless connections,” Aug. 9), the article states that “fellow council members contended that lighting was more pressing based on public feedback.” I then turned to page 5 where the article continued, and saw a pie chart of results from a recent Town Crier online poll. The poll revealed “overwhelming support for better wireless connectivity” at 48.3%, with better lighting coming in fourth at 4.2%.
I thought it was a misprint and took a double take. Where is the city council getting its feedback? This poll does not support their argument.
Lack of cell coverage in downtown Los Altos is a safety hazard, not just a minor inconvenience.
Brooke Schiller
Los Altos
Supervisor Simitian continues to lead
Thank you to Supervisor Joe Simitian for his leadership in shutting down the Lehigh cement plant kiln permanently.
This was not an easy endeavor, but Supervisor Simitian never gave up on trying to find solutions for this problem. Because of his persistence, hard work and innovative thinking, we are a big step closer to having a solution to a situation that created environmental, traffic, noise and other issues in our community for decades. This is a win for our generation and generations to come.
We are fortunate to have Supervisor Simitian representing us. His wealth of experience and knowledge, his ability to understand and simplify complex issues, regardless of the issue, and his steady and balanced leadership are unmatched.
As a resident and an elected official myself, I admire and appreciate his collaborative, comprehensive and community-focused approach in tackling issues. We look forward to Supervisor Simitian continuing to represent all of us in the years to come.
Neysa Fligor
Los Altos
No evidence supports climate claim
Regarding the article on the former Town Crier carrier (“Former Town Crier carrier now delivering on climate change,” Aug. 9):
It is commendable that Laura Neish is helping renters with portable heat pumps and air purifiers. We used air purifiers during the California wildfires and it made a huge difference in breathability.
I was intrigued by the number 350 because it refers to 350 parts per million of carbon dioxide as long regarded as a safe upper limit. No reputable scientist makes this claim because there is no empirical evidence.
Satellite images reveal significant greening of the planet in recent decades, especially at desert margins, where drought resistance is critical. This remarkable planetary greening is the result of a mere 30% increase of carbon dioxide from its preindustrial levels. Still higher CO2 levels will bring still more benefits to agriculture. CO2 is a plant fertilizer. Higher levels bring more rapid plant growth, with the bonus of needing less water.
During Earth’s history, levels of CO2 were as high as 7500 ppm and our Earth “greened.”
I suggest a Google search of “Carbon Dioxide Benefits the World: See for yourself.” There is no climate crisis. Let’s focus on mitigating pollution, not CO2.
Lothar Kleiner
Los Altos
Editor’s note: Contrary to the letter’s assertion, it is the common scientific consensus that excess carbon dioxide in the atmosphere warms the planet, causing climate change. See climate.nasa.gov/causes.
Road changes create more problems
Recent changes to Jardin Drive have created a number of problems: north side of the road lacks a shoulder; westbound lane is marked for both bicycles and automobiles; drop-off/parking spots are in the middle of the road, causing car doors to open into traffic; and two-way bicycle lane between the drop-off for students and the sidewalk is unsafe for both cyclists and pedestrians.
Cuesta Drive situation! Given that this is a fire truck/ambulance route, there should be no speed bumps on this road. This section of road is 0.6 miles with two stop signs and four obtrusive bumps. Stop signs are sufficient to slow traffic. Speed bumps make the road less safe for emergency vehicles.
Higgins Avenue – bicycle curb marker for traffic turning right onto El Monte Avenue causes cars to enter the lane of opposing traffic.
New stop sign on Valencia Drive – how did this happen on a low-traffic road without a traffic study and informing residents?
In the wings – a massive makeover of San Antonio Road, which currently has bicycle lanes and beautiful trees and shrubs in the median and existing bike lanes and sidewalks on both sides of the street.
All will be trashed and redone at significant cost to the city. This main road distinguishes us from an El Camino-type look.
It is time for city staff to work closely with the Complete Streets Commission and with residents to correct the problems it has created, reduce road confusion and avoid unnecessary expenses.
Scott Spielman
Los Altos
CHAC seeks stories for 50th anniversary
The Community Health Awareness Council (CHAC) is gearing up to celebrate our 50th year of providing mental health services to students from birth to 12th grade and to the communities of Mountain View, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Sunnyvale.
We are seeking stories of people’s CHAC experiences over those 50 years. They may be anonymous or signed. We know that two or even three generations have been served in school or at CHAC directly in our clinic.
Those stories will make CHAC come alive for present residents and provide good memories for all.
Please send your stories by Sept. 15 to Rakhee Kaushik at rakhee.kaushik@chacmv.org or by mail to 590 W. El Camino Real, Mountain View 94040.
Joan MacDonald
CHAC board member
Mountain View
