Drilling well should be illegal
In a severe drought, at the beginning of summer, a resident installed a huge lawn and drilled a well to water it. This was legal.
It should be illegal for a resident served by municipal water to drill a well to water their lawn.
Call or write Sen. Josh Becker and Assemblymember Marc Berman, and tell them to make it illegal, so the next person can’t do it.
Joseph Ng and
Lea Ann Ng
Los Altos Hills
Thanks for public art donations
In response to Grace Chan’s comments and questions about the “immersive art installation” next to Akane restaurant (Letters, May 11), I hope I can help.
The transformation of the Paseo was made possible by a nonprofit, Arts Los Altos. We implement public art with private funding on private property downtown.
To create and install “Illuminated Waveforms,” we had a fundraising campaign, encouraging larger donations. These donors would be acknowledged with a plaque on the bench. We are so grateful for all the donations we received. Visit our website to see all the work Arts Los Altos has done downtown (artslosaltos.org).
I am so glad you visited the new interactive art installations, “Inflorescence” and “Illuminated Waveforms.” Try the augmented reality feature and visit these art installations at night, too, for a colorful and immersive experience.
Maddy McBirney
Co-director
Arts Los Altos
Fallen pine misidentified
The tree that fell on El Monte Avenue was likely a Jeffrey pine (Town Crier, May 18). There are few (if any) proper stone pine trees in California.
The cause appeared to be root rot. The exposed root structure appears rotted and fractured.
Most of the tree is still in the yard and extending into the roadway proper for 4 or 5 feet. There’s a lot of good firewood there!
James Thurber
Mountain View
