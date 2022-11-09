Explore vacant lots for housing in LAH

Thank you for reporting on the fact that St. Nicholas Catholic School does not want to be named as a possible new housing site in the Los Altos Hills housing element (“St. Nicholas school seeks to remove site from Hills’ draft housing element,” Oct. 26).

