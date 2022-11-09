Explore vacant lots for housing in LAH
Thank you for reporting on the fact that St. Nicholas Catholic School does not want to be named as a possible new housing site in the Los Altos Hills housing element (“St. Nicholas school seeks to remove site from Hills’ draft housing element,” Oct. 26).
I don’t know why the town of Los Altos Hills has to name a site with a school on it, when there are so many vacant lots in Los Altos Hills that would be perfect for new multi-family housing sites.
Here are just two possibilities. They are both vacant lots very close to Foothill College and close to bus lines:
(1) 12243 Tepa Way. This has never been the site of a single-family home and so likely does not even need to be rezoned. You can find its history here:
(2) The lot at the start of the Packard Pathway on Elena Road across from Josefa Lane. The Packards have always been very good neighbors, so I’m sure that they would consider helping the community by selling a tiny fraction of their huge parcel to the town.
I am sure that whatever price the town might need to pay for these properties would be less than the cost of litigating the town’s nonconforming housing element with the state. The town might even come out ahead when developers purchase these properties from the town in order to build multi-family housing. How wonderful it would be to have the staff and students of Foothill College be able to live close enough to walk to campus!
Thanks to teen for act of kindness
Last month my wife and I went into The Post restaurant in Los Altos for dinner. We noticed a woman at the bar who was just getting up to leave as we were arriving. The woman clearly had too much to drink and stumbled to the floor as she was getting off her stool. She was helped to her feet as she slurred her speech and wobbled out of the restaurant with her dog.
The hostess (I believe Kate was her name) understood the risk of this person leaving the bar and possibly getting behind the wheel of a car, and immediately went outside to try to help her. This person did not want any help and must have been offended by Kate’s random act of kindness, because she came back into the bar about 15 minutes later and started shouting at her before landing a punch on the stunned hostess.
I don’t care to comment on the bad behavior of a drunk, but I really do want to recognize an amazing act of a Los Altos teenager who did the right thing. They say “it takes a village,” and I am glad Kate is part of our village and willing to do the right thing for the well-being of others.
