Errors, omissions in Lee Eng piece
We agree with Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng in her Town Crier article of July 5 that resident participation in local government is critical and that transparency is crucial to encourage engagement.
We agree with Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng in her Town Crier article of July 5 that resident participation in local government is critical and that transparency is crucial to encourage engagement.
However, it’s not enough to say one believes in transparency; elected officials must also act transparently, and in this instance Councilmember Lee Eng falls short, as there are important inaccuracies and omissions in her Town Crier piece.
She does not explain that the Open Government Policy was rescinded unanimously by the council at its June 27 meeting since most items were either removed or already covered by recently revised council norms.
Councilmember Lee Eng is also critical of the change that members of the public can no longer remove an item from the consent calendar, but, in fact, any member of the public can ask a council member to do so, as they have done in the past.
We support the council’s unanimous decision to rescind the Open Government Policy due to redundancy of council norms and to improve the efficiency of our city’s decision-making.
Los Altos Community Voices Steering Committee: Robin Abrams, Kim Cranston, Cathy Lazarus, Bill Sheppard and Marie Young
Outstanding to see all the effort the Los Altos Hills County Fire District is putting into wildfire prevention, especially with the goat grazing at Byrne Preserve.
However, it’s not clear to me why there isn’t better coordination with Palo Alto to do the same at Esther Clark Park, as that 23-acre preserve is surrounded on all sides by dozens of Los Altos Hills homes. A bit short-sighted?
John Zeisler
Los Altos Hills
