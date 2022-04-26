Transition to clean energy
Kudos to Sempervirens Fund and REI for attempting to set a Guinness World Record for tree hugging! I hugged one of the beautiful oak trees in my yard to honor Earth Day April 22 and all that trees do to absorb carbon dioxide and keep our planet healthy.
Having grown up in dry Southern California, I appreciate our tree-lined streets every single day. Burning fossil fuels has created the modern industrial economy, but this has drastically reduced forests and created such damage to the environment that the Earth is approaching a dangerous tipping point.
We must transition to clean energy as quickly as possible, “to bring more geopolitical, economic and climatic stability,” as noted in the excellent “Other Voices” column by Madeleine Para published in the Town Crier April 13.
Let’s hug our trees, make our next car an electric vehicle and urge our congressional representatives to act on climate change now!
Susan Schofield
Los Altos Hills
Events highlight energy independence
Families in Los Altos and Los Altos Hills may take special note of two items in the April 13 Town Crier: An announcement of an event in Los Altos Hills (page 7) and the “Other Voices” column (page 8).
They include messages on clean energy for health and energy independence.
The Hills event features Rob Jackson, Ph.D., Stanford University professor and senior author of a recent study on the health and climate effects of gas stoves. The study found gas cooking appliances directly expose people to harmful emissions that can trigger asthma, other breathing issues and sometimes hospitalization.
Jackson commented, “I don’t want to breathe any extra nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide or formaldehyde. Why not reduce the risk entirely? Switching to electric stoves will cut greenhouse gas emissions and indoor air pollution.”
The “Other Voices” column by Madeleine Para points out that getting off oil and gas and on to clean energy would reduce our dependence on exporters like Russia. She is correct. We have the technology to do this, and we can participate in this effort right here in Los Altos with a move to clean electricity for our transportation and buildings.
Parth Dhanotra
Los Altos
Don’t approve projects with inadequate parking
This is an open letter sent to the Los Altos City Council and the city’s planning department.
To approve the project at 376 First St. for 15 condo units with only one level of parking for 23 spaces (likely bicycle width) is to continue the charade of pretending that there will be less than one car per residence.
By the time the Planning Commissioners quit winking at each other and pretending this fantasy comports with reality, our city will be irreversibly congested like a clogged sewer.
Please, let’s get real. Don’t approve any more projects with inadequate parking – that is, minimum two full-sized parking places for each and every residential unit.
Our city officials are not here to serve the profit ambitions and interests of the developers. You are here to serve the needs and interests of the residents.
Let’s finally wake up to this fact.
Peter Brewer, Esq.
Los Altos