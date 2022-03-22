LA council: Thanks for climate change action
Following is a letter to Los Altos Mayor Anita Enander and members of the city council.
The Los Altos Community Voices (LACV) Steering Committee thanks council members Neysa Fligor, Sally Meadows and Jonathan Weinberg for their votes to adopt the revised Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP) at the council meeting March 8. We are pleased the majority of our council takes climate change seriously.
The adoption of the CAAP will enable Los Altos to plan strategically and set priorities for meaningful action and funding now and in the coming years. While Los Altos is a small town, with a correspondingly small contribution to worldwide greenhouse gas emissions, we agree with council members Fligor, Meadows and Weinberg that it is incumbent upon all of us to contribute to solving this escalating challenge.
Thank you for all you do for our community and for recognizing our individual and civic responsibility to the region, state and world.
LACV Steering Committee:
Robin Abrams, Curtis Cole,
Kim Cranston, Cathy Lazarus,
Bill Sheppard and Marie Young
Thanks for benches in front of library
Following is an open letter to the Los Altos City Council.
Many thanks for the good- looking new benches outside our main library entrance. (The old, damaged ones had to be replaced.)
So many library patrons relax there. It may not seem a big improvement, but the placement of benches truly fosters the fact that our library is the “family room” of Los Altos.
Cathie Perga,
member, Friends of the
Library of Los Altos