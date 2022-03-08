Thank you to a generous community
On behalf of MVLA Scholars and the other recipients of the 2021 Town Crier Holiday Fund, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Los Altos Town Crier and the many generous contributors who gave their support to these worthy organizations.
More than ever during these past two years, those of us with the willingness to provide financial assistance to those in need have been overwhelmed by the array of organizations so deserving of our help. I particularly applaud the choice to donate to the Holiday Fund because I believe there is no better way to give back than to help people living right in your own community.
I have served as a board member with MVLA Scholars for over five years. I have never had a more rewarding experience.
For over 20 years, this all-volunteer program has helped high-potential, low-income students from Mountain View and Los Altos high schools achieve their dreams of earning college degrees and attaining professional positions.
With scholarships, intensive one-on-one mentoring and a robust career counseling effort that helps scholars secure summer internships as well as jobs after graduation, MVLA Scholars has an exceptionally effective model resulting in over 90% of its students successfully graduating.
If you are looking for a fulfilling volunteer opportunity or somewhere to put your donation dollars, look no further than MVLA Scholars.
Once again, a heartfelt thanks to the Town Crier and everyone who supported the 2021 Holiday Fund.
Therese Kristensen
Los Altos
Is closing Lehigh the most ethical path?
Would closure and reclamation of the Lehigh cement plant in the Cupertino foothills really be a public benefit?
Perhaps it depends on our definitions.
Will closing the plant reduce the need for cement in the Bay Area? The construction visible from a drive down almost any street suggests not. The result of closing the plant will simply shift the burden of living near a polluting but essential industry to those with less political and socioeconomic power.
Would the more ethical path be to hold Lehigh accountable to environmental standards that we can all live with?
Jeremy Minshull
Los Altos