Protest proposed sewer rate hike
Los Altos has announced a public hearing for the proposed sewer rate increase. Infrastructure limitations have made Los Altos residents beholden to the Palo Alto Regional Water Quality Control Plant, and according to the city of Los Altos, as a result of the new rate hike: the “typical sewer bill for residential is an increase of 117% compounded.” This is over five years, but still a huge leap in rates (source: Proposition 218 – Sewer Rate Study, March 23, city of Los Altos website).
As a resident and taxpayer, I am outraged by the sudden and significant hike in our sewer bills and the city’s view that no other options are available.
I understand that maintaining and improving our sewer system is crucial, but it should not be done at the expense of the residents who are already struggling to make ends meet. Many families in our community are already facing financial hardships, and this sudden increase will only add to their burden.
Moreover, the lack of transparency and communication about this rate increase is concerning. When asked about the salaries of executives at the RWQCP, the city responded with: “The City of Los Altos does not have this information.” Why not?
The sewer rate plan can be halted by Los Altans who submit a protest to the city; if a majority of affected residents protest, the city council will be forced to find another solution.
Dog data math proves incorrect
Some residents have had their sensibilities tweaked over the potential loss of parking spaces near the main library to accommodate space for a dog park.
In his March 29 letter to the editor, Tom Popek is disheartened over this and asks to understand this correctly. In her April 12 letter, Nancy Bhagat is confused and baffled over this and questions why we need to further limit access to the library to serve the needs of a few people.
To help Tom understand this correctly and to put some data to the “few people” Nancy mentions, I’d refer them to the Oct. 18, 2021, Town Crier article citing “35-40% of Los Altos’ 10,700 households own dogs.” So, Tom, your math was wrong, and, Nancy, 3,745 to 4,280, is more than a few.
