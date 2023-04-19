Protest proposed sewer rate hike

Los Altos has announced a public hearing for the proposed sewer rate increase. Infrastructure limitations have made Los Altos residents beholden to the Palo Alto Regional Water Quality Control Plant, and according to the city of Los Altos, as a result of the new rate hike: the “typical sewer bill for residential is an increase of 117% compounded.” This is over five years, but still a huge leap in rates (source: Proposition 218 – Sewer Rate Study, March 23, city of Los Altos website).

