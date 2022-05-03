Why oppose sincere efforts to serve public?
I wonder why any sincere, well-meaning person would want to do public service. It appears to me you are “damned if you do and damned if you don’t.”
City council members are often at odds with each other on civic issues, each person convinced that their perspective is the one best for the community.
The divisiveness is intense and sometimes gets personal, which should be off-limits. Sometimes violence is threatened, which I find absurd.
Last week there was a protest in Palo Alto against our county public health director, Dr. Sara Cody. She was being criticized for her strict lockdown recommendations and for encouraging vaccinations and boosters to control the spread of COVID. Her bold, brave actions saved many lives and our county enjoyed the best statistics for low counts of contracting the virus and deaths.
What is it these people do not get? Their personal choice ends where it affects others, and by their protesting to adhere to some self-sacrificing, they are being self-serving and inconsiderate of others.
Dr. Cody has done her best to help the community survive these trying times and should be rewarded for “a job well done” and not chastised, criticized and threatened.
Why would anyone want to serve the public and put their own and their families’ safety at risk when we have these selfish non-thinkers out there opposing sincere efforts to serve?
Myra Orta
Los Altos
LA residents: Review cell tower ordinance
The Los Altos City Council will soon pass a revised cell tower (wireless facilities) ordinance. Residents of Los Altos should review the revisions on the city’s website and comment at the next council meeting, scheduled 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom, before a 5G small cell antenna shows up in front of their homes.
Residents should consider asking for:
• Fire safety precautions that include 1,000-foot setbacks for all residences (whether in a residential “zone” or not), schools, day cares, parks, hospitals, religious facilities, and fire and sheriff stations so that people have enough time to evacuate due to a fire. Federal and local regulations are also necessary because cell towers result in declining aesthetics and reduced property values.
• Preservation of protected trees (see losaltosca.gov/communitydevelopment/page/tree-removal).
• Annual radio frequency testing of cell facilities by an independent certified RF engineer to ensure compliance with all Federal Communications Commission standards for RF emissions.
Melissa Smith
Los Altos
Build theater at community center
Regarding the Los Altos Stage Company’s downtown theater feasibility study (Town Crier, April 13):
Why would valuable downtown parking be used for this? And trees removed. We already have the Bus Barn Theater near the new Los Altos Community Center, where there’s lots of parking.
If we need a new theater, build a new one there.
Rita Cartalano
Los Altos
Demand more support for mental health
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a volunteer and advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this month I am asking everyone to join us and demand #MoreForMentalHealth.
My daughter died by suicide. She suffered from depression, and the middle school she attended did not offer any support. The kids at school knew nothing about mental health and did not show any compassion. On the contrary, bullying just increased. The result was inevitable.
Mental health needs more support. At a younger age. Now!
Michelle Reuven
Sunnyvale
LA Women’s Caucus encourages civility
The members of the Los Altos Women’s Caucus (LAWC) listed below are concerned about recent allegations that two members of our city council have harassed the executive director of the Santa Clara County Cities Association.
In our opinion, such behavior toward partners or staff members should never be acceptable or tolerated. Not only is harassment unfair to the person or persons being criticized, but such behavior can give our good city a black eye and make it even more difficult to attract and retain competent staff.
While on paper there are council norms regarding such behavior, we believe that for some time they have not always been observed.
We urge the council to revisit these norms and reiterate the importance of elected officials treating staff, partners, members of the public and each other with respect.
The listed members of LAWC also believe that members of the council, city staff and members of the public all need clarity on the roles of staff versus the roles of council members.
Simply put, the council hires, supervises and holds accountable the city manager and the city attorney. All other city staff are directly accountable to their supervisors, who are not council members.
LAWC members: Robin Abrams, Marge Bruno, Penny Lave, Ginny Lear, Debby Meredith, Cynthia Murphy, Mary Prochnow, Vicki Reeder, Daphne Ross, Brenda Taussig, Emy Thurber and Marie Young